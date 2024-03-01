Drive-by shooting at home in York Region caught on camera; suspects sought

Police are searching for suspects and a suspect vehicle after a drive-by shooting in York Region earlier this week.

York Regional Police say the shooting occurred just after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home near Highway 27 and Fairmont Ridge Trail in Nobleton.

Officers arrived at the scene and a homeowner told them someone had shot at their house. A bullet hole was found on one of the vehicles in the driveway.

Video released by police shows a dark-coloured, older style SUV or jeep slowly approaching the home and gunshot fired from inside the vehicle.

Investigators believe the same vehicle was involved in another shooting on Feb. 23.

Anyone with additional information is being asked to contact police.