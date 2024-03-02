3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Rama Fire Rescue Service rescued three people from Lake Simcoe on Saturday, March 2. (OPP/X)
Rama Fire Rescue Service rescued three people from Lake Simcoe on Saturday, March 2. (OPP/X)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 2, 2024 11:58 am.

Last Updated March 2, 2024 11:59 am.

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice.

A video posted to the OPP’s X account shows Rama Fire Rescue Service driving out to rescue a collapsed side-by-side vehicle that had broken through the unstable surface.

OPP say their aviation team offered aerial support, but Rama fire rescued everyone out of the vehicle safely.

With continued changes in weather conditions and temperatures, OPP want to remind the public that ice conditions have been significantly impacted across Ontario.

