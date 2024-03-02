3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice.

A video posted to the OPP’s X account shows Rama Fire Rescue Service driving out to rescue a collapsed side-by-side vehicle that had broken through the unstable surface.

3 people rescued from the frigid waters of Lake Simcoe after venturing onto unsafe ice, resulting in the collapse of their side-by-side through the unstable surface. While #OPPAviation offered aerial support, excellent rescue efforts by @RamaFireRescue allowed for a happy ending. pic.twitter.com/Uaxfu8FmZh — Ontario Provincial Police (@OPP_News) March 2, 2024

OPP say their aviation team offered aerial support, but Rama fire rescued everyone out of the vehicle safely.

With continued changes in weather conditions and temperatures, OPP want to remind the public that ice conditions have been significantly impacted across Ontario.