Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

Md Mahi Sharia, 22, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with personating a peace officer, extortion and sexual assault. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)
Md Mahi Sharia, 22, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with personating a peace officer, extortion and sexual assault. (Photo: Toronto Police Service)

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 2, 2024 1:41 pm.

Toronto police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in North York.

On Feb. 23, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area.

Allegedly, the victim was stopped by the suspect while in a commercial building.

The suspect, who works as a loss prevention officer, identified himself to the victim as a police officer, took photos of the victim’s government identification, demanded money from the victim and then sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect and fled the area to safety.

Md Mahi Sharia, 22, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with personating a peace officer, extortion and sexual assault.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

1h ago

Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire
Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire

A fire at the Covered Bridge Potato Chips factory in Hartland, New Brunswick has completely destroyed the building, a major employer in the region. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday night the call for...

23m ago

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

16h ago

SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville
SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two Halton police officers on Saturday morning at a residence in Oakville. Preliminary information from...

2h ago

Top Stories

3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice
3 people rescued from Lake Simcoe after vehicle collapsed through ice

Three people were rescued from the waters of Lake Simcoe on Saturday morning after Ontario Provincial Police say they ventured onto unsafe ice. A video posted to the OPP's X account shows Rama Fire...

1h ago

Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire
Covered Bridge Potato Chips in Hartland, New Brunswick destroyed by fire

A fire at the Covered Bridge Potato Chips factory in Hartland, New Brunswick has completely destroyed the building, a major employer in the region. Just before 6:00 p.m. on Friday night the call for...

23m ago

New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses
New Toronto bylaw aims to reduce single-use, takeaway items at businesses

The City of Toronto Single-Use and Takeaway Items Bylaw for food and retail businesses came into effect on March 1, 2024.

16h ago

SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville
SIU investigating after Halton police fatally shoot man in Oakville

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a man was shot and killed by two Halton police officers on Saturday morning at a residence in Oakville. Preliminary information from...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:03
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program
Canada's housing agency ends first-time homebuyer incentive program

The first-time homebuyer incentive program is being discontinued by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. As City's Jazan Grewal reports, many real estate experts criticized the program since day one.

15h ago

2:28
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect
New Toronto bylaw on single-use, takeaway items comes into effect

Beginning on March 1, 2024, a new City of Toronto governing single-use and takeaway items came into effect. Nick Westoll has more on what that means for customers as well as food and retail businesses.

19h ago

2:13
YorkU strike continues into weekend
YorkU strike continues into weekend

Thousands of striking workers at York University were joined by representatives from other unions Friday morning on the picket lines. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:54
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection
Business Report: The Body Shop files for bankruptcy protection

A retailer that's inside many Canadian shopping malls is in financial trouble. Plus, a fund that helps first-time homeowners is being discontinued, and Elon Musk is suing the owner of ChatGPT. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

20h ago

2:35
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work
Portion of TTC Line 1 closed for emergency track work

Subway service on a portion of Line 1 is off-limits to TTC riders and is not expected to resume until Friday afternoon at the earliest due to emergency track work.

23h ago

More Videos