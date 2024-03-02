Man arrested in sexual assault investigation in North York

Toronto police have made an arrest in a sexual assault investigation in North York.

On Feb. 23, police responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Keele Street and St. Regis Crescent area.

Allegedly, the victim was stopped by the suspect while in a commercial building.

The suspect, who works as a loss prevention officer, identified himself to the victim as a police officer, took photos of the victim’s government identification, demanded money from the victim and then sexually assaulted the victim.

The victim was able to get away from the suspect and fled the area to safety.

Md Mahi Sharia, 22, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with personating a peace officer, extortion and sexual assault.

Police are concerned there may be other victims.