2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing police.

The wild scene unfolded on Sunday, March 3, when police responded to a break-and-enter call at the Scotiabank at 15 Westney Rd. N.

Officers were contacted by bank security after they observed several males with tools trying to break into the ATM.

When police arrived on scene they quickly spotted a suspicious vehicle and attempted to block it, but it fled, driving through two backyards before crashing into a home.

The driver was arrested without incident and treated for minor injuries. Police say no one in the home, which was badly damaged, was hurt.

The home is still being assessed for structural integrity.

Alejandro Castro Diaz and Omar Burgos Burgos, both aged 28, are facing charges of flight from peace officer, break and enter dwelling and participate in a criminal organization.

Both men, who police confirm recently arrived in Canada from Chile, were held for a bail hearing.