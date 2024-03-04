2 men from Chile crashed into Ajax house while fleeing attempted ATM robbery: police

Durham Regional Police Service cruiser
A Durham Regional Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/DRPS

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 4, 2024 12:55 pm.

Last Updated March 4, 2024 12:58 pm.

Durham Regional Police have arrested two men who recently arrived in Canada from Chile after they allegedly tried to rob an ATM at an Ajax bank and then crashed into a house while trying to evade pursuing police.

The wild scene unfolded on Sunday, March 3, when police responded to a break-and-enter call at the Scotiabank at 15 Westney Rd. N.

Officers were contacted by bank security after they observed several males with tools trying to break into the ATM.

When police arrived on scene they quickly spotted a suspicious vehicle and attempted to block it, but it fled, driving through two backyards before crashing into a home.

The driver was arrested without incident and treated for minor injuries. Police say no one in the home, which was badly damaged, was hurt.

The home is still being assessed for structural integrity.

Alejandro Castro Diaz and Omar Burgos Burgos, both aged 28, are facing charges of flight from peace officer, break and enter dwelling and participate in a criminal organization.

Both men, who police confirm recently arrived in Canada from Chile, were held for a bail hearing.

Top Stories

Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school
Boy arrested after reports of students fighting at Brampton high school

One person is in custody and a lockdown at a Brampton high school has been lifted after reports of students fighting on Monday morning. Officers were called to Chinguacousy Secondary School, in the...

1h ago

Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police
Woman, 37, tried to arrange sexual offences against young child: Durham police

A 37-year-old Smiths Falls woman has been charged after Durham Regional Police allege she tried to arrange sexual offences against a young child. The investigation that ultimately led to her arrest...

47m ago

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present Liberals' federal budget on April 16
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to present Liberals' federal budget on April 16

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the federal budget on April 16, as cost-of-living issues continue to dominate Canadian politics.  "Our economic plan is about building more homes,...

30m ago

Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today
Toronto could break 50-year-old temperature record today

The abnormally warm start to March continues in southern Ontario this week and Toronto could see a 50-year-old weather record fall. The city will see double digit highs on Monday and Tuesday before...

4h ago

