Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead

One person is dead following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke.

Emergency crews were called to the complex on Bergamot Avenue, near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics assessed a patient at the scene but did not take anyone to hospital. Police confirmed to CityNews that a male victim died at the scene.

Bergamot is closed in both directions from Rexdale Boulevard to Islington Avenue for the investigation.

This is a developing story. More to come.