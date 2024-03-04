breaking
Shooting outside Etobicoke apartment leaves 1 male dead
Posted March 4, 2024 5:29 am.
One person is dead following a late night shooting outside an apartment complex in north Etobicoke.
Emergency crews were called to the complex on Bergamot Avenue, near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue, around 11:30 p.m.
Paramedics assessed a patient at the scene but did not take anyone to hospital. Police confirmed to CityNews that a male victim died at the scene.
Bergamot is closed in both directions from Rexdale Boulevard to Islington Avenue for the investigation.
This is a developing story. More to come.