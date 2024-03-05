The Big Story

Is ultralow-cost air travel doomed to fail in Canada?

A Lynx Air Boeing 737 jet sits at a gate at the international airport in Calgary on Feb. 23, 2024
A Lynx Air Boeing 737 jet sits at a gate at the international airport in Calgary on Feb. 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted March 5, 2024 7:04 am.

Last Updated March 5, 2024 7:05 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, ultralow-cost airline Lynx Air abruptly announced it was shutting down just ahead of busy March Break travel. Customers were left scrambling to make new – and likely more expensive – bookings.

Jonah Prousky is a management consultant and freelance writer who focuses on business, technology and society. “Even though we are in a sort of lull, and we’ve now in recent memory seen a kind of exodus of low-cost carriers, there’s no reason to think that in the future innovation and market entrance couldn’t spur new models for low-cost aviation in Canada,” said Prousky. 

So why wasn’t Lynx able to keep their promise of making air travel more affordable for Canadians?

Does this mean Canadians are destined to pay more for air travel?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Top Stories

2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end
2 teens dead after being struck by UP Express train in Toronto's west end

Two teenagers are dead after they were struck by an UP Express train in Toronto's west end on Monday evening. Emergency crews were called to the tracks west of Bloor GO station, near Eglinton Avenue...

updated

1h ago

Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP
Driver found sleeping on Toronto highway blew more than 4 times legal limit: OPP

A man is facing charges for impaired driving after he was allegedly found passed out behind the wheel on a Toronto highway on Monday evening. Ontario Provincial Police officers were called to the northbound...

1h ago

How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return
How to claim home office expenses on your 2023 tax return

If you work from home or follow a hybrid model and divide your time between your home and workplace, there are some changes in the way you can claim home office expenses this year. Previously, remote...

10h ago

Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding
Conservatives candidate Jamil Jivani clinches seat in Durham riding

Conservative candidate Jamil Jivani celebrated his victory in the Ontario riding of Durham by thanking his allies and pouncing on his "Liberal elite" rivals, who he says are making life harder and more...

7h ago

