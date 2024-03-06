2 women charged in immigration scam in York Region; police looking for 3rd suspect

York police visa/immigration scam
York police have arrested two women, Bahareh Attarbashi (top left) and Akramossadat Nasseri (bottom left), as part of a visa and immigration services scam. Police are looking for outstanding suspect Aliasghar Aminian (right). (Police handout)

By Michael Ranger

Posted March 6, 2024 11:34 am.

Two women from Richmond Hill are facing charges and police are looking for a third suspect after the group allegedly defrauded victims in an immigration scam in York Region.

York Regional Police say an investigation began in 2022 when they got reports of two people who committed fraud using their company’s name.

Police learned three suspects were offering visa and immigration services to two people from Markham. The victims sent the money to the suspects in order to get visa help for their relatives, but the accused did not have the qualifications necessary to offer the services.

The victims were defrauded of more than $40,000, according to police.

York police have charged Richmond Hill residents Bahareh Attarbashi, 45, and Akramossadat Nasseri, 60, with defrauding the public of more than $5,000, conspiracy to commit fraud over $5,000, and participation in organized crime.

Police are looking for 65-year-old Richmond Hill resident Aliasghar Aminian who is wanted in the investigation.

Police believe the group of three were targeting members of the Iranian-Canadian community and say they believe there are more victims. Photos of the suspects have been released (see above) and anyone with further information is being urged to contact police.

