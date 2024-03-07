Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago.

Authorities responded to a home on Crombie Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, after receiving a call to check on the well-being of the occupants. When police arrived, they found two deceased adults with what authorities say were “obvious signs of trauma.”

The couple was identified as 28-year-old Aram Kamel and his wife, 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy.

The Durham Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit is expected to share more information about the double homicide investigation at a press conference on Friday morning.

Durham police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss confirmed with CityNews that the cause of death was gunshot wounds to both parties, and the number of wanted suspects is unknown.

CityNews was informed by a source that a suspicious car was captured outside Kamel and Alzubaidy’s house at the time of the incident—images that are now in the hands of Durham police.

CityNews has also since learned that Kamel owned a jewelry store in Toronto and had a workshop at his Bowmanville residence, where the couple had been living for approximately two years.

The couple were the third and fourth victims of homicide in Durham Region in 2023.