Police to update Bowmanville double homicide that left pregnant woman, husband dead

Bowmanville
The couple was identified as 28-year-old Aram Kamel and his wife, 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy (pictured). Durham police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss confirmed with CityNews that the cause of death was gunshot wounds to both parties, and the number of wanted suspects is unknown. Photo: CityNews archive.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 7, 2024 8:09 pm.

Last Updated March 7, 2024 8:14 pm.

The Durham Regional Police Service is expected to provide an update on a double homicide investigation that involved the deaths of a pregnant woman and her husband in Bowmanville just over a year ago.

Authorities responded to a home on Crombie Street shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, after receiving a call to check on the well-being of the occupants. When police arrived, they found two deceased adults with what authorities say were “obvious signs of trauma.”

The couple was identified as 28-year-old Aram Kamel and his wife, 26-year-old Rafad Alzubaidy.

Related:

The Durham Regional Police Service’s Major Crime Unit is expected to share more information about the double homicide investigation at a press conference on Friday morning.

Durham police Sgt. Joanne Bortoluss confirmed with CityNews that the cause of death was gunshot wounds to both parties, and the number of wanted suspects is unknown.

CityNews was informed by a source that a suspicious car was captured outside Kamel and Alzubaidy’s house at the time of the incident—images that are now in the hands of Durham police.

CityNews has also since learned that Kamel owned a jewelry store in Toronto and had a workshop at his Bowmanville residence, where the couple had been living for approximately two years.

The couple were the third and fourth victims of homicide in Durham Region in 2023. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

2m ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

1h ago

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

2h ago

Top Stories

Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago
Victims of Ottawa mass stabbing threw birthday party for alleged killer just days ago

OTTAWA — A family slain in a stabbing spree at an Ottawa home late Wednesday threw a birthday party for their alleged killer just days ago, says a religious leader who knew them. The father who survived...

2m ago

'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family
'Everybody's shaken': Sri Lankan community reacts to deaths of Ottawa family

A member of the Sri Lankan community in Ottawa says the community is speechless and shaken, following the killings of six people in the suburb of Barrhaven. "You know, we are a close-knit community,...

4h ago

Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible
Toronto, GTA under special weather statement with 40 mm of rain possible

Toronto and the surrounding GTA are under a special weather statement that will be in effect through Saturday ahead of significant rainfall. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for...

1h ago

Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders
Mother, 4 young children among 6 killed in Ottawa home; 19-year-old charged with murders

Ottawa police have identified six people, including an infant, killed in a suburb of Ottawa, as a family of newcomers from Sri Lanka. The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) responded to a home in the 300...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

1h ago

2:18
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb
6 people, including 4 children dead in Ottawa suburb

Two adults and four children were found dead inside an Ottawa suburb home. As Xiaoli Li reports, Ottawa police have opened up an extensive homicide investigation.

7h ago

1:52
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving
Bank of Canada rate stays 5%, but real estate market moving

The Bank of Canada, wary of lowering rates too soon, has kept the overnight interest rate at 5%. But some realtors say commercial banks are offering mortgages at close to that rate - suggesting they may expect a rate drop soon.

22h ago

2:29
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim
Toronto teacher has been identified as Vaughan murder victim

A 64-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a home in Woodbridge, her husband is now accused of murder. Shauna Hunt reports the victim was a mother, a grandmother and beloved teacher.
2:42
Winter far from over with colder temperatures on the way
Winter far from over with colder temperatures on the way

Toronto isn't likely to experience double-digit temperatures anytime soon, as a cold front will arrive this weekend that could make for a drastic drop, along with a rainy Saturday.
More Videos