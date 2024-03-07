The crisis in Haiti, explained

In today’s The Big Story podcast, Haiti is in the grip of a deepening crisis. Armed gangs are expanding their control of the Caribbean nation through increasingly violent attacks.

A state of emergency was declared on Sunday after gangs raided two prisons, freeing thousands of inmates. Hours later, they launched an assault on the country’s main airport.

One gang leader is warning of a “civil war that will end in genocide” if Haiti’s prime minister remains in power.

Robert Fatton Jr. is the Ambassador Taylor Professor of Politics in the Department of Politics at the University of Virginia. “There are all kinds of different political parties — different solutions proposed by conflicting actors in the Haitian political class. So, we are in a state of utter uncertainty about what is going to happen now,” said Fatton.

Will a planned Kenya-led security mission bring calm to Haiti? Or is the country on the verge of plunging into worsening chaos?