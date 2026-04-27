Rogers says it is offering voluntary buyouts in response to cost pressures

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. says it is offering buyouts to some of its employees.

Spokesperson Zac Carreiro says in a statement that the company is taking steps to adjust its cost structure in order to reflect the business realities of the current environment.

He says some teams have chosen to offer voluntary departure and retirement programs.

Typically, only a small number of employees offered a voluntary buyout will actually accept it.

Carreiro did not say how many buyouts are being offered, but Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, says it is making around 10,000 employees eligible.

On-air talent, Sportsnet employees and unionized employees are not eligible for the buyouts along with those at MLSE and Toronto Blue Jays employees.

The company said in its 2025 annual report that its workforce totalled around 25,000 employees.

Rogers announced last week that it is cutting its capital spending by 30 per cent compared with last year, citing what it calls a “punitive” regulatory environment and competitive pressures.

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews