Rogers says it is offering voluntary buyouts in response to cost pressures

The Rogers Communications sign is marks the company's headquarters in Toronto, April 25, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 27, 2026 5:53 pm.

Last Updated April 27, 2026 7:02 pm.

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. says it is offering buyouts to some of its employees. 

Spokesperson Zac Carreiro says in a statement that the company is taking steps to adjust its cost structure in order to reflect the business realities of the current environment.

He says some teams have chosen to offer voluntary departure and retirement programs. 

Typically, only a small number of employees offered a voluntary buyout will actually accept it.

Carreiro did not say how many buyouts are being offered, but Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter, says it is making around 10,000 employees eligible. 

On-air talent, Sportsnet employees and unionized employees are not eligible for the buyouts along with those at MLSE and Toronto Blue Jays employees.

The company said in its 2025 annual report that its workforce totalled around 25,000 employees. 

 Rogers announced last week that it is cutting its capital spending by 30 per cent compared with last year, citing what it calls a “punitive” regulatory environment and competitive pressures.  

Rogers is the parent company of CityNews

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man pleads guilty to multiple charges in Hwy. 48 crash that killed father of three

The Oshawa man accused in the death of a 35-year-old father of three in a collision - after which he fled the scene - has plead guilty to multiple charges as his trial got underway on Monday. Jaiwin...

4h ago

$25K reward offered as hunt intensifies for suspect in Fairview Mall shooting, man linked to multiple robberies

Toronto police have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Kyle Douglas Prouse, a Montreal man wanted in connection with a sprawling series of robberies and break‑and‑enters...

6h ago

Man charged with attempted assassination of Trump in White House correspondents' dinner shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who authorities say tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives was charged Monday with the attempted assassination of President...

31m ago

3rd suspect arrested in connection to fatal 2025 King West shooting, 1 still at large

Toronto police have arrested an additional suspect allegedly connected to the 2025 shooting death of 18-year-old Dylan Adams in the city's Entertainment District. Wissem Mohamed Rehayem, 30, of Montreal,...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man pleads guilty to multiple charges in Hwy. 48 crash that killed father of three

The Oshawa man accused in the death of a 35-year-old father of three in a collision - after which he fled the scene - has plead guilty to multiple charges as his trial got underway on Monday. Jaiwin...

4h ago

$25K reward offered as hunt intensifies for suspect in Fairview Mall shooting, man linked to multiple robberies

Toronto police have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of Kyle Douglas Prouse, a Montreal man wanted in connection with a sprawling series of robberies and break‑and‑enters...

6h ago

Man charged with attempted assassination of Trump in White House correspondents' dinner shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man who authorities say tried to storm the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner with guns and knives was charged Monday with the attempted assassination of President...

31m ago

3rd suspect arrested in connection to fatal 2025 King West shooting, 1 still at large

Toronto police have arrested an additional suspect allegedly connected to the 2025 shooting death of 18-year-old Dylan Adams in the city's Entertainment District. Wissem Mohamed Rehayem, 30, of Montreal,...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:50
Man fatally shot inside Mississauga store, suspect linked to murder arrested

A suspect is in custody after a 62-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a commercial building in Mississauga on Monday morning, Peel Regional Police (PRP) confirm.

4h ago

2:00
String of robberies across Ontario, Quebec by lone suspect caught on surveillance

Toronto police have released video footage of a string of robberies across Ontario and Quebec linked to Kyle Douglas Prouse, a suspect wanted for the shooting of a security guard at Toronto's Fairview Mall.

7h ago

0:49
Woman dead following motorcycle crash in Scarborough

A woman has died following a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Scarborough early Monday, Toronto police say.

6h ago

4:25
Driver charged in crash that killed father of three enters guilty plea

The man charged over the fatal crash on Highway 48 that killed Andrew Cristillo, a father of three, submitted a guilty plea through a plea deal.

4h ago

0:29
Three seriously hurt, including baby, after being struck by SUV

A mother and her baby were seriously injured after being struck by an SUV in North York on Sunday night.

10h ago

More Videos