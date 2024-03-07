Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto’s 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto’s 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple snacks at Sugar Shack TO.

There’s no TTC or GO Transit service interruptions planned for this weekend as well.

Toronto’s 190th Birthday

Celebrate Toronto’s 190th birthday alongside the rest of the city with dancing, shopping and a dazzling fireworks show at Nathan Phillips Square.

The Celebrate Toronto event will feature local bands and DJs, showcasing homegrown talent, a 6,000 square-foot “Toronto Made Market” featuring locally crafted goods from over 100 vendors as well as several diverse food stalls, offering delicious dishes.

The Nathan Phillips Square rink will be open to skaters alongside interactive art installations scattered through the party. A licensed bar area will also be available to those 19+.

The celebration will be capped off with a fireworks show at 9 p.m. The event, which kicks off at 3 p.m. on Saturday, is free to attend.

Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival

The 19th annual Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival kicks off this week with 10 days of some of the best live, scripted comedy. The festival began in 2005 and has grown to be a highlight in the Toronto comedy scene.

There will be over 60 sketch comedy troupes featured from around North America with over 50 showcases.

It started on March 6 and will run until March 17 at both The Theatre Centre and Comedy Bar Bloor. A full schedule is available on their website.

Sugar Shack TO

Get your fill of fresh Ontario maple syrup at the annual Sugar Shack TO this Saturday and Sunday down at Sugar Beach.

There will be two Sugar Shacks serving fresh Ontario maple taffy, maple sugaring demonstrations along with maple-infused comfort food, a Winter Circus Lumberjack show and a warming station with bonfires.

General admission is free and maple taffy will cost $5 each or three for $10. The event will happen rain or shine and kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

TTC/GO closures

TTC service updates

No weekend subway closures.

GO Transit

No weekend GO Transit closures

Road closures

Ongoing city closures