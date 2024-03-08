Daylight Saving Time arrives on Sunday, clocks ‘spring forward’ an hour

Our clocks are set to spring forward an hour. Faiza Amin spoke with Dr. Dave Greenberg about the impacts the time change has on our bodies.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 8, 2024 8:59 am.

Last Updated March 9, 2024 8:35 am.

Ready, or not, it’s time to “spring forward” this weekend, which means you lose an hour of that precious sleep, but the good news – spring is around the corner.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins at 2 a.m. ET on Sunday, as clocks move ahead one hour, bringing with it longer daylight hours in the spring and summer months. The sun will rise later but set later too.

Most of Canada is on DST — only parts of Saskatchewan and areas in British Columbia remain on Standard Time year-round. Yukon made DST permanent in 2020.

The time change has always been controversial with dedicated defenders and ardent adversaries.

In Ontario, the province passed a bill in 2020 to permanently remain on DST but it came with a caveat — both Quebec and New York State would also have to make the move for the change to come into effect.

There was an Alberta referendum in 2021 where just over half of people voted to continue changing clocks twice a year.

Those in favour of a permanent move to DST say it will lead to fewer car crashes, less energy use and improved health. Those against say the mornings would just be too dark during the months of December and January.

In the U.S., a study of traffic fatalities found fatal car crashes temporarily spiked in the days after the spring time change. Studies have also found an increase in heart attacks and strokes.

“This time change seems to affect people for a much longer period of time,” says Michael Antle, a University of Calgary psychology professor who studies the circadian clock.

The circadian clock is in people’s brains and Antle says it follows daylight, especially tracking dawn. It’s what makes everyone wake up just before their alarm clocks go off, he says.

But daylight time forces people to get up an hour earlier than their body is ready, Antle says. They won’t feel full rest until that new wake-up time matches with dawn. That can take weeks, he says.

There’s an idea that the extra hour in the evening benefits health by getting people outside, Antle says. But some studies have shown that it only amounts to about six additional minutes of exercise, he says.

Sleep experts say there are ways to prepare for the time change, including going to bed a little earlier on Friday and Saturday nights, moving up activities in the daily routine, and trying to soak in more of that morning light.

Canadians can thank an avid Ontario golfer in Thunder Bay for introducing daylight time to the country, Antle says. In 1908 the towns of Port Arthur and Fort William – now Thunder Bay – brought in seasonal time-shifting for July and August. John Hewitson, a local businessman, wanted more time in the sun, and probably on the greens.

It expanded across much of the country a decade later, Antle says, and was embraced as a way to save energy during the First and Second World War.

It’s a misconception that it happened because of farmers, the professor adds.

“They always get blamed for this,” Antle says, adding farmers are getting up to milk the cows no matter what numbers are on the clock.

“The farmers, they just do what the sun does.”

If there is one upside to Sunday’s time change – the arrival of spring at 11:06 p.m. ET on March 19.

Also, make note of this in your calendar: Clocks “fall back” on Nov. 3, which means an end to DST and gaining back that extra hour of sleep.

With files from CityNews staff , The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing
Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is expected to take place today. The vigil is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two...

1h ago

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton
Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month. Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...
What to do for March Break if you're staying in Toronto
What to do for March Break if you're staying in Toronto

If you're staying in Toronto this March Break and looking for something fun to do there are plenty of free and affordable activities planned for the week. The city has hundreds of events and classes...

Top Stories

Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing
Ottawa residents to hold vigil for victims of mass stabbing

A vigil for the six victims of a deadly mass stabbing in Ottawa is expected to take place today. The vigil is scheduled for 11 a.m. in Palmadeo Park, near the home in the suburb of Barrhaven where two...

1h ago

Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton
Man, 30, charged with attempted murder in knifepoint robbery in Brampton

A 30-year-old man is in custody after a man was robbed at knifepoint at a Brampton park last month. Peel police say a 56-year-old man was walking along a footpath near Duggan Park in the area of Ken...

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday
Weekend need-to-know: Celebrate Toronto's 190th Birthday

It was the City of Toronto's 190th birthday on March 6 and the city is throwing itself a big bash to celebrate. Elsewhere in the city, catch some laughs at the Toronto Sketch Comedy Festival or some maple...
What to do for March Break if you're staying in Toronto
What to do for March Break if you're staying in Toronto

If you're staying in Toronto this March Break and looking for something fun to do there are plenty of free and affordable activities planned for the week. The city has hundreds of events and classes...

Most Watched Today

1:57
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma
$10,000 reward for cat missing near Casa Loma

A Toronto woman is offering a whopping $10,000 reward to anyone who can locate her missing Savannah cat.  Videographer Audra Brown with what makes these cats so unique and why it may find it hard to survive outside. 

14h ago

2:25
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Durham Regional Police Service investigators provided an update on the killings on Friday morning and said they are still looking for additional suspects connected to the murders. David Zura has the details.

15h ago

1:46
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson
YRP looking for two suspects in tow truck fire arson

York Regional Police appealing for witnesses after a tow truck was set on fire near Major Mackenzie and Leslie on Thursday, March 7th. There was someone inside the tow truck at the time, who was able to escape uninjured.

20h ago

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

20h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

22h ago

More Videos