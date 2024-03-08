Alaska whaling village teen pleads not guilty to 16 felony counts in shooting that left 2 dead

FILE - The sun sets outside of the northwest Alaska village of Point Hope on the Chukchi Sea, Feb. 21, 2024. An arraignment is scheduled Friday, March 8, 2024, for Guy Nashookpuk, a 16-year-old charged as an adult in the shooting deaths of two people in the remote Alaska whaling village of Point Hope. (Ka'ainoa Ravey via AP, File)

By Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Posted March 8, 2024 4:21 pm.

Last Updated March 8, 2024 4:27 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 16-year-old boy charged as an adult in the shooting deaths of two people in the northwest Alaska whaling village of Point Hope was arraigned Friday on 16 felony counts.

Daniel Dalle-Molle, the public defender for Guy Nashookpuk, entered not guilty pleas to the charges leveled against the teen by a grand jury.

Nashookpuk, who appeared telephonically from jail for the proceeding at the courthouse in Kotzebue, did not speak during the arraignment, which took less than five minutes.

Judge Paul Roetman set an omnibus hearing, in which lawyers and the judge handle pretrial matters, for May 8.

Nashookpuk faces two counts each of first- and second-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder, seven counts of assault and a burglary charge in the shooting Feb. 25 that left two people dead and two others injured.

The names of the victims have not been released, and the North Slope Borough spokesperson did not return a message Friday explaining why. Court documents only referred to victims by their initials.

Roetman maintained Nashookpuk’s $1 million bail, which was set at his first court appearance Feb. 27.

Few details of the shooting in the remote village about 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) northwest of Anchorage and 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Russia have emerged.

Initial charging documents said North Slope Borough police found a man and woman dead and two other men wounded when officers responded to a shooting at a Point Hope home.

One witness told officers she saw the teen enter the home with a handgun and begin shooting. Others said they saw him flee on a four-wheeler.

Less than 10 minutes later, the teen’s father escorted him to the police station and reported “that his son had told him that he did it,” court documents said.

Police said in a later interview with his parents present, the teen admitted to the shooting, according to the charging document.

No motive has been released.

Point Hope, with a population of about 675, sits on a triangular spit of land that juts into the Chukchi Sea. The community, known as Tikigaq in Inupiaq, is laid out in a treeless grid around the Tikigaq School — “Home of the Harpooners.”

Mark Thiessen, The Associated Press

Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police
Human remains found inside Brampton home destroyed by fire: Peel police

48m ago

48m ago

4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting
4 teens charged in armed Windsor carjacking previously charged in North York shooting

Toronto police say four teens arrested earlier this month in connection with an armed carjacking in Windsor were previously charged in a North York shooting. Investigators say on January 25 a man and...

1h ago

3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband
3 charged with 1st-degree murder in Bowmanville killings of pregnant woman, husband

Three people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Bowmanville over a year ago that left a pregnant woman and her husband dead. Durham Regional Police Service...

1h ago

Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill
Video shows suspects set tow truck on fire with driver inside in Richmond Hill

Police are searching for suspects after a tow truck was deliberately set on fire with a driver still inside in Richmond Hill early Thursday morning. Officers were called to a plaza near Major Mackenzie...

3h ago

1:59
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife
Three people charged in murder of husband, pregnant wife

A homicide investigation in Bowmanville has resulted in the arrest of three people. Aram Kamel and and his pregnant wife Rafad Alzubaidy were killed in their home in February of 2023. David Zura with the latest.

4h ago

0:29
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute
Massive truck fire breaks out on HWY 401 impacting Toronto's morning commute

The truck hauling cardboard caught fire after it collided with a highway guardrail in the westbound express lanes approaching Avenue Road around 12:30 a.m.

5h ago

2:41
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming
Special weather statements span GTA with heavy rain incoming

Toronto and the GTA are under a special weather statement, with significant rain possible through Saturday. This will come ahead of a big temperature drop to cap off the weekend.

21h ago

3:01
Power plants set output records
Power plants set output records

Ontario Power Generation says a pair of generating stations along the golden horseshoe have set production records, while a McMaster expert says now is the time to plan for an expected spike in future demand. David Zura explains.

21h ago

2:24
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder
Six dead, including four children in Barrhaven mass murder

A 19-year old is in custody after a mass stabbing in an Ottawa suburb. The youngest victim was just 2 and a half months old.

21h ago

