Pro-Palestinian protesters to present counter offer to U of T administration at Sunday meeting

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators at an encampment on the University of Toronto campus say they’ve prepared a counter offer to present to the school at a meeting Sunday afternoon.

Graduate student Sara Rasikh says those at the encampment will be asking the university for immediate disclosure of public investments it has in companies profiting from Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

When it comes to private investments, the protesters want to form a joint working group with the university rather than move forward with an ad hoc committee the school proposed, which Rasikh said could drag out the divestment process and end with no action.

Rasikh says the protesters will also ask for the university to cut ties with the Hebrew University and with the Technion, an Israeli technology institute.

Rasikh and her fellow protesters, who have been camped out at the university for weeks, plan to present these demands at a meeting with school officials set for 5 p.m.

The university issued a trespass notice to the protesters on Friday, which requires them to vacate the premises by 8 a.m. Monday. Demonstrators say they intend to rally with members of the Ontario Federation of Labour at that time to fight their eviction.