Ontario privacy commissioner probing deleted Greenbelt emails

Greenbelt
Ontario's privacy commissioner says it will publish a special Greenbelt report on its findings of the use of non-government emails and deleted messages. A farmer gathers bales of hay on a family farm in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, June 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted May 27, 2024 5:05 am.

Ontario’s privacy commissioner says she will publish a special report about the use of non-government emails and deleted messages related to the Greenbelt.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles had asked Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario Patricia Kosseim to investigate the premier and government staffers’ reported use of personal phones and emails on the controversial file.

In a letter from the commissioner released by the NDP, Kosseim says her office is working on 19 active access-to-information appeals that are similar to the concerns Stiles raised.

In late 2022, the Doug Ford government removed land from the protected Greenbelt to build 50,000 homes. 

After months of public outcry, and reports from both the auditor general and the integrity commissioner that found the process favoured certain developers, Ford reversed course.

The RCMP is now investigating the Greenbelt removal process.

Related:

The privacy commissioner did not provide a timeline for when her special report would be published. 

“My office plans to publish a special report consolidating our findings and providing a comprehensive summary of our conclusions and insights into the access to information and record-keeping issues relating to changes to the Greenbelt,” Kosseim wrote in a letter to Stiles.

“Transparency in government actions and decisions is a fundamental principle that underpins the public’s trust in government.”

In a separate investigation, the auditor general found political staff used both personal and government emails on the Greenbelt file.

The auditor general also discovered political staff emails related to the Greenbelt land swap had been deleted.

Both actions were inappropriate and should not have occurred, the investigation found.

Stiles said the NDP welcomed the privacy commissioner’s special report. 

“We have been deeply concerned by revelations of deleted emails, the use of personal accounts, and other apparent attempts to cover up the government’s actions as it schemed to give preferential treatment to well-connected Greenbelt speculators,” Stiles said. 

“This report will provide a clearer understanding of the government’s conduct.”

Ontario created the Greenbelt in 2005 to protect agricultural and environmentally sensitive lands in the Greater Golden Horseshoe area from development.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

6h ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

12h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

10h ago

Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport
Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport

Toronto police are investigating after a body was recovered from the waters of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon. Police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a body in the water near the...

9h ago

Top Stories

Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration
Pro-Palestinian protesters brace for Monday deadline after presenting counter offer to U of T administration

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the University of Toronto for weeks are bracing for a showdown Monday as the deadline to vacate the premises approaches. Protesters have been...

6h ago

Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3
Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills. Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two...

12h ago

Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough
Cyclists rally, calling for safer streets in Scarborough

Around 100 cyclists took part in a bike ride Sunday from East Lynn Park along Danforth Avenue to Victoria Park to raise awareness for what they say is a significant safety contrast between Toronto streets...

10h ago

Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport
Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport

Toronto police are investigating after a body was recovered from the waters of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon. Police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a body in the water near the...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms
Pro-Palestinian protesters and U of T meet as deadline looms

Encampment organizers indicated both sides were still at odds Sunday and it’s likely the university will seek a court injunction on Monday to have it removed. Mark McAllister reports.

9h ago

0:44
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York
Shots fired outside all-girls Jewish school in North York

Toronto police say while they won't "ignore the obvious" it is too early to tell if an early morning shooting outside an all-girls Jewish elementary school in North York is a hate crime or a terrorist act.
2:40
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction
New 'Parkshore' community plan for western beaches gets mixed reaction

A proposed design would see 30 acres along the waterfront repurposed for condos and retail space in addition to parkland. Lake Shore Blvd. would be moved closer to the Gardiner. Mark McAllister takes a closer look.
2:17
Painting the world's longest rainbow road
Painting the world's longest rainbow road

Toronto's 2SLGBTQ+ community got Pride month started early unveiling a rainbow road on Hanlan's Point, a historically significant site for those who continue to fight for equality. Rob Leth reports.

2:21
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage
Ontario facing dermatologist shortage

An ongoing struggle to access dermatologists in Ontario. Afua Baah has the details on how skincare specialists are coping with the overflow of patients in the province.
More Videos