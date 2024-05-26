Halton police issue warning after suspected opioid poisoning kills 3

Police in Halton region have issued a public safety alert after three suspected opioid poisoning deaths in the past 48 hours in Halton Hills.

Investigators say since May 24 they have responded to two separate incidents in which three people – two men and a woman – died after inhaling an unidentified substance.

Police are asking people to be vigilant when it comes to drug use, never use alone or at the same time as another person, and always carry Naloxone which is available free of charge at Halton Region Harm Reduction Services and most pharmacies.

“As the quality of street drugs is unpredictable and any drug can be cut with (or contaminated by) other agents or drugs which can be fatal in very minute amounts, go slow. Know your tolerance and always use a small sample of a drug first to check its strength,” police said on Sunday. “Due to the possibility of opioid contamination or poisoning, it is recommended that Naloxone be used in all suspected drug poisonings.”

Police are also asking people to call 911 regardless of the situation.

“The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act provides broad legal protections for anyone seeking emergency support during a drug poisoning, including the person experiencing the poisoning. This means citizens, including youth, will not be charged for offences such as simple possession for calling 911 in an emergency.”

Investigators say the three deaths are currently being investigated by the Office of the Coroner and anyone with information is asked to contact police.