Police investigate after body recovered from Lake Ontario near island airport
Posted May 26, 2024 5:39 pm.
Toronto police are investigating after a body was recovered from the waters of Lake Ontario on Sunday afternoon.
Police say they received a call just before 1 p.m. about a body in the water near the area of the ferry boat at Billy Bishop Airport.
The possible age or gender of the body recovered has not been released.
The island airport did not immediately report any disruption to its ferry service as a result of the police investigation.