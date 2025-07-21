Eleven arrested following weekend protest in downtown Toronto

Eleven people are facing charges following a weekend demonstration in downtown Toronto that police say escalated into an unlawful assembly, with some participants allegedly assaulting officers.

The protest began around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 19, near Spadina Avenue and Front Street West, where a large group gathered in the intersection, causing traffic disruptions.

Toronto police say officers issued several lawful orders for protesters to clear the roadway and remain on the sidewalk to minimize congestion in the downtown core.

When demonstrators allegedly refused to comply and continued to block the intersection, police officers intervened, and authorities say tensions escalated when officers attempted to disperse the crowd. It’s alleged that some individuals resisted and became aggressive.

Several people were taken into custody at the scene, facing a range of charges including assaulting peace officers, obstructing police, and mischief.

Among those arrested was Ghassan Abulawi, 30, of Toronto, who was charged with obstructing a peace officer and failing to comply with an undertaking. He appeared for a bail hearing on Sunday morning.

Others charged include the following:

Deirdre Cahill , 43, of Oakville – mischief/interfering with property

, 43, of Oakville – mischief/interfering with property Anna Ellergodt , 28, of Toronto – obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer

, 28, of Toronto – obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer Yusif Alizada , 32, of Toronto – obstructing a peace officer, possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon

, 32, of Toronto – obstructing a peace officer, possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon Nour Abu-Ali , 28, of Mississauga – obstructing a peace officer

, 28, of Mississauga – obstructing a peace officer Thomas Butko , 38, of Georgina – two counts of assaulting a peace officer

, 38, of Georgina – two counts of assaulting a peace officer Salim Elewa , 28, of Burlington – assaulting a peace officer, causing disturbance, mischief/interfering with property

, 28, of Burlington – assaulting a peace officer, causing disturbance, mischief/interfering with property Adham Diabas , 26, of Brampton – obstructing a peace officer

, 26, of Brampton – obstructing a peace officer Leslie Solomonian , 47, of Toronto – obstructing a peace officer

, 47, of Toronto – obstructing a peace officer Jamiel Nasser, 23, of Windsor – obstructing a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer

Most of the accused are scheduled to appear in court on either Sept. 8 or Sept. 12, 2025.

Authorities say Ahlam Mohammed, 32, of Toronto, was also arrested on Saturday. She was an outstanding suspect in a mischief investigation that began on April 24, 2025.

Mohammed faces charges that include forcible entry, mischief/interfering with property and unlawful assembly. She will appear in court on Aug. 22, 2025.

Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing.