Two men injured after separate overnight stabbings in Montreal

Montreal police say two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries after separate stabbings just past 1 a.m. this morning.

Police spokesperson Sabrina Gauthier says a 20-year-old man was struck several times with a knife on an arm and hand after an apparent cellphone theft outside the city’s Langelier metro station roughly eight kilometres east of downtown.

Police arrested two 19-year-old men in connection with the stabbing, and Gauthier says investigators are reviewing nearby surveillance camera footage.

The second incident involved a 29-year-old man who the police spokesperson says was stabbed in his lower body after exiting a building downtown.

Gauthier says the man exhibited heavy bleeding when first responders found him and brought him to a local hospital, but medical authorities later confirmed his life is not in danger.

There have been no arrests in connection with the second attack and a police investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2024.

The Canadian Press