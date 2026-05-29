6 dogs rescued from Scarborough house fire

Six dogs were rescued from a Scarborough house fire late Friday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to the area of Ellesmere Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road just after 4 p.m. for a 2-alarm fire.

Heavy flames were spotted at the back of a detached house, TFS said.

Both residents made it out of the home without injuries and fire fighters rescued six dogs that were still inside.

No other details were provided.