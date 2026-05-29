6 dogs rescued from Scarborough house fire
Posted May 29, 2026 4:51 pm.
Six dogs were rescued from a Scarborough house fire late Friday afternoon.
Toronto Fire Services (TFS) were called to the area of Ellesmere Road and Scarborough Golf Club Road just after 4 p.m. for a 2-alarm fire.
Heavy flames were spotted at the back of a detached house, TFS said.
Both residents made it out of the home without injuries and fire fighters rescued six dogs that were still inside.
No other details were provided.