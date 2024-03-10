Goal-scoring threat on the soccer pitch also takes on a leadership role

Her love of the beautiful game began with Timbits Soccer and now 14-year-old Emma Doucas of Stouffville is thriving at the Aurora Soccer Club.

Emma can’t stop scoring with the Under-14 Girls Indoor Team and she also embraces being team captain.

Emma Doucas – Soccer Player

