How are other countries dealing with the housing crisis?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, there’s no silver bullet for fixing the Canadian housing market, and addressing the issue will require a whole slough of short and long-term strategies to alleviate the current crunch, and accommodate future population growth. It does seem as though most governments at all levels are waking up (albeit, slowly) to the fact that real action is needed to address our housing woes, but we’re in desperate need of ideas.

Gregor Craigie is the host of CBC’s On The Island and author of Our Crumbling Foundation: How We Solve the Housing Crisis. “Thirty years ago we had about 60 per cent of our population, but now our overall supply of public housing in this country is only slightly larger than it was when we had not much more than half the population. So, we have not kept pace anywhere near it,” said Craigie.

So how are other countries coping? And what can Canada learn from them?