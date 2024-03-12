Alberta power market headed for shakeup as province commits to restructuring by 2027

Alberta's electricity market is headed for a major shake-up, and some industry players are fearful that a lengthy period of uncertainty could scare away badly needed investment in power generation. Power lines are seen in Montreal, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 12, 2024 2:03 pm.

Last Updated March 12, 2024 2:12 pm.

CALGARY — Alberta’s electricity market is headed for a major shakeup, and some industry players are fearful that a lengthy period of uncertainty could scare away badly needed investment in power generation.

Alberta Electric System Operator chief executive Mike Law confirmed in a speech at a power industry conference in Banff on Monday that his organization has been tasked by the provincial government with drafting the design for a restructured energy market by fall 2024.

He said the aim is to have new electricity market rules in effect in Alberta by 2027. 

Alberta’s electricity market is unique in Canada, in that it is a for-profit, deregulated system that pays generators only for the power they actually dispatch onto the grid and pays nothing for standby generating capacity.

Provincial Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf said Monday the UCP government remains committed to that “energy-only” model, but significant reforms are needed to make the system work.

But the Canadian Renewable Energy Association says it is concerned about what it calls “prolonged and increasing uncertainty” for Alberta’s renewable energy sector, which could make the province a less attractive place to invest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 12, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 injured, 2 critically in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto
3 injured, 2 critically in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto

Three people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to Dundas Street East and Parliament Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police...

1m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

updated

27m ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

29m ago

Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it
Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it

A metal box at a busy Toronto intersection has reportedly been causing pedestrians to bump their heads, but the city says it's staying put for now. City staff have apparently heard enough complaints...

1h ago

Top Stories

3 injured, 2 critically in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto
3 injured, 2 critically in daylight shooting in downtown Toronto

Three people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a daylight shooting in downtown Toronto. Officers were called to Dundas Street East and Parliament Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police...

1m ago

Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil
Driver charged with careless driving after 3-vehicle crash on Hwy. 400 in Innisfil

A 41-year-old woman from Orillia is facing a careless driving charge following a three-vehicle crash involving a transport truck and a dump truck on Highway 400. The initial crash happened in the northbound...

updated

27m ago

Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says
Deadly Mississauga house fire not 'suspicious', fire marshal says

The Ontario Fire Marshal says an early morning house fire in Mississauga that left two people and a dog dead is not considered suspicious. Emergency crews were called to a home on Bromsgrove Road just...

updated

29m ago

Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it
Metal box at busy Toronto intersection deemed head-bumping hazard; city installs fence around it

A metal box at a busy Toronto intersection has reportedly been causing pedestrians to bump their heads, but the city says it's staying put for now. City staff have apparently heard enough complaints...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:00
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week
Warmer temperatures and showers to return later in the week

Rain will accompany warmer weather later in the week. The details in our seven-day forecast.

18h ago

3:04
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport
Apology issued to woman mistakenly told she can't have Palestine on passport

A Canadian woman who was mistakenly told she couldn’t list Palestine as her birth country on her Canadian passport, has received an apology from Passport Canada. Faiza Amin speaks with her family about their calls for the government to investigate.

21h ago

2:47
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo
Princess Kate admits to editing family photo

Media outlets around the world have pulled a photo of Princess Kate and her children after it was revealed the picture had been edited. Cynthia Mulligan talks with royal commentator Edward Wang about the controversy.

23h ago

2:33
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver
A man is dead after being struck by a suspected impaired driver

A 19-year-old is in police custody after a pedestrian was struck and killed early Monday morning in North York. Shauna Hunt speaks to area residents who were woken up by the sound of the collision.

2:06
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow
Cold and windy tonight, warmer tomorrow

While temperatures are cold today, they will warm up in the GTA as soon as tomorrow and stay that way for the week.
More Videos