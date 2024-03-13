Metrolinx preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries from its trains

Metrolinx is preparing to ban certain e-bike batteries as it looks to lessen the potential for fire hazards aboard its trains, CityNews has confirmed.

The ban would cover non-certified e-bike batteries. The provincial transit agency is conducting inspections on all e-bikes looking for uncertified batteries which could pose a potential fire hazard.

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable batteries used in electric cars, e-bikes, laptop computers and cellphones, as well as other electronics. Modifying a lithium-ion battery or its charger, operating the electric device in an unsafe manner and using an unapproved or uncertified battery are among the things that can cause fires.

On New Year’s Eve, a fire broke out aboard a Toronto subway car as it pulled into Sheppard-Yonge station after an e-bike and its battery ignited. Dramatic video of the incident showed flames raging inside the car with smoke billowing from the train onto the platform.

Last October, two people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after an electric bike fire at a residential building in Toronto and earlier in the same month, fire crews responded to a Toronto Community Housing building for a fire involving an e-bike.

Toronto’s fire chief admitted earlier this year that fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries are a growing concern for firefighters.

“The fires that result from the failures of lithium-ion batteries represent a significant risk,” said Fire Chief Matthew Pegg.

“When lithium-ion batteries fail and ignite, the response is an intense, rapidly developing fire that poses an immediate risk to anyone in the area.”

There were 55 fires in the city last year that resulted from the failure of lithium-ion batteries, up from 29 such fires in 2022, he said.

Files from The Canadian Press were used in this report