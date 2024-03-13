Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle near DVP

Toronto paramedic ambulance
Toronto paramedic ambulance. CITYNEWS

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 13, 2024 8:14 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 8:36 am.

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) in North York.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Wynford Drive and DVP north around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics say they transported a woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known if she was in the vehicle or riding the motorcycle.

Police have blocked off the northbound ramp entrance from Wynford to the DVP.

