Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle near DVP
Posted March 13, 2024 8:14 am.
Last Updated March 13, 2024 8:36 am.
One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) in North York.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Wynford Drive and DVP north around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Paramedics say they transported a woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not yet known if she was in the vehicle or riding the motorcycle.
Police have blocked off the northbound ramp entrance from Wynford to the DVP.