Woman seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving motorcycle near DVP

One person is seriously injured following a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle near the Don Valley Parkway (DVP) in North York.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Wynford Drive and DVP north around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Paramedics say they transported a woman to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet known if she was in the vehicle or riding the motorcycle.

Police have blocked off the northbound ramp entrance from Wynford to the DVP.