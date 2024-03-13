5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

Five people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof.

Toronto police say they were called to a crash at Markham Road and Milner Avenue, just north of Highway 401, around 6:30 a.m. for reports of a collision.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. One of the vehicles flipped over and reportedly ended up smoking.

Toronto police at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash at Markham Road and Milner Avenue in Scarborough on Mar. 13, 2024. Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews

Toronto Fire say three people became trapped as a result of the crash. The trapped individuals were rescued and rushed to hospital.

Paramedics tell CityNews five people total were taken to hospital, including two who are in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Markham Road is closed in both directions between the 401 and Sheppard Avenue East. The westbound 401 ramp to Markham Road is also shut down.

This is a developing story. More to come.