So, where’s Kate Middleton?

FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, on May 16, 2023.
FILE - Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, on May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)

Posted March 13, 2024 7:17 am.

Last Updated March 13, 2024 7:23 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, officially known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton has not been seen in months, aside from a quick glimpse in a dark car. Officially, she’s recovering after undergoing abdominal surgery. Unofficially, if you follow the conspiracy theories, she’s somewhere between divorced and dead.

On Sunday, a picture she posted showing her with her children on the UK’s Mother’s Day, was killed by wire services, diagnosed as a “manipulated” image. Obviously, that hasn’t done much to quell speculation.

Patricia Treble is a royal family expert, and a writer at WriteRoyalty.com. “William and Kate, and their circle, have been incredibly close-mouthed, they are incredibly private, and the fact that we don’t know, you’ve got a vacuum, and social media will fill it,” says Treble.

So, where is Kate? And why is the world so preoccupied with that question?

5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough
5 hurt, 2 critically, in multi-vehicle crash and rollover in Scarborough

Five people are injured, including two in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash in Scarborough early Wednesday that left one vehicle flipped onto its roof. Toronto police say they were called...

breaking

3m ago

Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed
Overhaul of Ontario police law set to take effect five years after act passed

An overhaul of Ontario's 34-year-old law governing policing in the province is set to take effect next month, with its rules and regulations covering everything from oversight to discipline to more easily...

1h ago

Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police
Suspect and victims in triple shooting that left 2 dead were related: Toronto police

A man who opened fire on three people, killing two, was related to his victims, Toronto police said in an update on Tuesday night. Detective Sergeant Tiffany Castell wouldn't specify their relation,...

8h ago

All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials
All current TTC subway slow-speed zones should be removed by end of March: officials

The TTC implemented several reduced-speed zones in January after an annual survey of the subway system's tracks identified multiple issues.

13h ago

