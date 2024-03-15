Keep your eye out for ticks already: Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation

Tick
A tick is seen on a leaf. While officials in the City of Toronto acknowledge that the risk of contracting Lyme disease is considered low, it is increasing. Photo: Erick Karits.

By Meredith Bond

Posted March 15, 2024 5:53 pm.

The time to keep an eye out for ticks was yesterday. That is the warning from the President of the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation, Janet Sperling, who said the warm mild winter will likely give way to and early and strong tick season.

Sperling said they are already spotting the blood-sucking insects further and further north, with migratory birds partially to blame.

“We’re having more and more problems with ticks … We used to be able to rely on our, you know, pretty brutal winters to clean up a lot of the ticks.

She added things are getting worse when it comes to Lyme Disease in Canada.

” I would say that it was bad in the beginning, we had sort of sporadic cases of Lyme disease every once in a while, but now every year we get more and more people are exposed to Lyme disease,” explained Sperling.

“It’s a very serious disease … Their health goes down and down and then they don’t know what’s going on. The doctor’s getting frustrated, the patient’s getting frustrated.”

For those who live in the city, there can still be a risk involved when it comes to ticks.

“When it comes to Lyme disease, if I see a deer and it’s walking down my street, I’m a little bit worried it might drop a tick, but I’m really not worried that that tick is likely to carry Lyme disease. But if I see a mouse with a tick, I say, oh no. Now I’m guessing in the GTA you got a problem with mice. Ticks that come from a mouse are more dangerous, in my opinion, than ticks that actually come from a deer.”

And Sperling said people can start looking out for ticks the moment the temperatures get above zero.

For those planning outdoorsy activities, people encouraged to apply insect repellent containing DEET, avoid getting right into those brushy areas and if possible, favour clothing that covers more. When you get home, take a shower and check head to toe.

