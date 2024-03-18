Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Security photos of a suspect wanted after a 71-year-old man was assaulted at Don Mills Station.
Security photos of a suspect wanted after a 71-year-old man was assaulted at Don Mills Station. TPS/HO

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted March 18, 2024 10:18 am.

Toronto police have arrested a man after a 71-year-old was pushed to the ground at Don Mills Subway station.

Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators say Lefebvre and the elderly man exited an eastbound train around 9:30 p.m. on March 13 when the suspect pushed the man from behind with two hands, causing the individual to hit his head on the ground.

Police did not say if this was a random attack or if something occurred between the two before the assault.

The 71-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for a serious head injury.

With files from John Marchesan

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

