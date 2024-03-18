Parliament to vote on NDP motion urging Trudeau to recognize Palestinian statehood

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Members of Parliament are set to vote today on a motion from the New Democrats calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to "officially recognize the State of Palestine." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 18, 2024 12:17 pm.

Last Updated March 18, 2024 12:45 pm.

Members of Parliament are set to vote today on an NDP motion calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government to “officially recognize the state of Palestine.”

Liberal MPs have been divided over the Israel-Hamas war and discussed the vote during a call this morning ahead of debate on the motion.

Outspoken Liberal MP Salma Zahid, from the Greater Toronto Area, says she intends to vote in favour of the motion.

But Anthony Housefather, a Liberal from Montreal, says the motion calls for a list of measures that are “hostile to Israel.”

The non-binding motion also calls on the government to demand an immediate ceasefire and halt the trade of military goods with Israel.

Muslim advocates are calling on MPs to vote in favour, while Israel’s ambassador to Canada says they must not.

Housefather said on social media over the weekend that the motion fails to include a demand that Hamas surrender and no longer rule Gaza.

“Changing foreign policy to reward a terrorist attack. Not smart,” he posted on X.

Trudeau has repeatedly said that Canada advocates for a two-state solution, but his government has stopped short of officially recognizing a Palestinian state.

The war began when Hamas, designated as a terrorist group in Canada, stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7 and killed some 1,200 people, taking another 240 hostage.

Authorities in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip say Israel’s military offensive in the densely populated area has killed at least 31,700 Palestinians.

The New Democrats take note of the ensuing humanitarian crisis in the motion, which is to be debated in the afternoon before an evening vote.

Iddo Moed, Israel’s ambassador to Canada, said in a statement Monday morning that the motion proposes a “one-sided recognition of a Palestinian state,” and doing so only rewards Hamas.

Representatives of the National Council of Canadian Muslims rejected that interpretation at a Monday news conference.

They said human rights are at stake and urged MPs to vote in favour of the motion, saying Muslim and Palestinian Canadians are watching.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

1h ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

58m ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

29m ago

Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police have arrested a man after a 71-year-old was pushed to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with aggravated assault. Investigators...

2h ago

Top Stories

Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief
Majority of surging hate crimes in Toronto are antisemitic: Police Chief

Citing the crisis in the Middle East as an ongoing factor, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the city continues to see disturbing surges in hate crime calls, with the majority being antisemitic in...

1h ago

Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder
Man accused of killing Toronto police officer pleads not guilty to 1st-degree murder

A man accused of killing a Toronto police officer nearly three years ago has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. Umar Zameer entered his plea as jury selection began in his trial on Monday. Zameer...

58m ago

Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier
Crombie says she won't introduce a provincial carbon tax if elected premier

Ontario's Liberal leader says she will not introduce a provincial carbon tax if she is elected premier in the 2026 election. "Let me be very clear. A carbon tax will not be part of my plan. Instead,...

29m ago

Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station
Man arrested after 71-year-old assaulted at TTC station

Toronto police have arrested a man after a 71-year-old was pushed to the ground at Don Mills Subway station. Francois Andre Lefebvre, 33, of Sudbury, has been charged with aggravated assault. Investigators...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns
Funeral for Barrhaven victims held as family, friends and community mourns

Ottawans mourn together at a funeral for the six victims of the Barrhaven mass murder. From the other side of the world, the widow & children of Gamini Amarakoon, sent emotional goodbye messages to their departed father.

2h ago

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 

18h ago

3:03
Shootings on the rise this year
Shootings on the rise this year

Toronto Police are reporting a big spike in shootings so far this year, with four incidents in the past week alone. Michelle Mackey is speaking with advocates about addressing the root causes of violence.
1:55
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi
Memorial service to remember Delphina Ngigi

On Saturday a memorial service was held to remember the asylum seeker who died after waiting outside a Mississauga shelter for hours. David Zura explains.
2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos