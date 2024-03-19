1 person dead in salmonella outbreak linked to snakes, rodents that began in 2022

In this Sept. 30, 2016 photo, a snake lays in a container at Tokyo's Snake Center, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Kelsey Patterson

Posted March 19, 2024 7:23 pm.

One person is dead in an ongoing salmonella outbreak linked to contact with snakes and feeder rodents that began more than two years ago, Canada’s public health agency says.

There have been 10 hospitalizations and 70 confirmed cases across eight provinces – with nearly half of those cases in Ontario – between February 2022 and February 2024.

“Many of the individuals who became sick reported direct or indirect contact with snakes and feeder rodents (used as reptile food) before their illnesses occurred,” the Public Health Agency of Canada wrote in a public notice Tuesday.

“Some people who became sick did not touch or handle the snakes or feeder rodents themselves, but lived in the same house where they were kept.”

Cases have been recorded in Ontario (32), Quebec (11), Alberta (10), Saskatchewan (7), British Columbia (3), Manitoba (3), Newfoundland and Labrador (3), and New Brunswick (1).

Thirteen cases are in children five years or younger.

PHAC has not said which province the death was recorded in but said “provincial public health partners have confirmed that salmonella was the cause of death.”

The public health agency adds it has yet to identify a single common supplier of snakes or feeder rodents.

“Salmonella illnesses dating back to 2022 were caused by the same outbreak strain as the illnesses that occurred in 2023 and 2024,” it wrote.

A “collaborative” outbreak investigation began last spring because of an increase in reports of salmonella illnesses across Canada, PHAC adds.

Frequent handwashing after contact with snakes, feeder rodents, and their living spaces is a good way to prevent illness, health officials recommend.

“The outbreak is a reminder that salmonella bacteria can be found in many species of animals, including snakes and feeder rodents.”

