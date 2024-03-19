TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting

Some programs with the Toronto District School board could be at risk as educators grapple with the need to balance the budget. Faiza Amin reports on which programs could be on the chopping block.

By Meredith Bond and Faiza Amin

Posted March 19, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 2:32 pm.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be discussing how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night.

The report to the Finance, Budget and Enrolment Committee said the number could drop to $21 million, but only if the TDSB receives permission from the Ministry of Education to use almost $16 million of proceeds generated by the sale of surplus property.

School boards are required to operate on a balanced budget to comply with Ontario’s Education Act.

The committee points to underfunding of statutory benefits, replacement costs for sick leave and the inability to close underutilized schools as some of the reasons for the board’s deficit.

“The challenge there is that there are many places where we are required to top up funding, places where the province doesn’t fully fund, that we are required to pay more than we have no control over,” said TDSB trustee Rachel Chernos Lin.

She added they have been asking for a moratorium on school closures to be lifted for several years in order to close those underutilized schools.

“We’ve been asking for many years now for the province to lift the moratorium on school closures so that we can consolidate a few schools and keeping those schools open [when they are] underutilized comes with a cost. It works out to be about $500,000 per school. So if we could do six of those, that would be about $3.5 million automatically,” added Chernos Lin.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce commented on the TDSB’s deficit at Queen’s Park prior to the meeting.

“We support the board where we can but it is my expectation for TDSB and for every board to be able to do what is required by law, which is balance budgets with more funding and fewer kids.”

In a statement to CityNews, the Ministry of Education said the TDSB has run large annual deficits on many occasions over the last 20 years.

“We continue to expect TDSB to get Back-to-Basics in the classroom, and balance the budget as nearly every other school board has managed to do in this province,” read the statement.

The ministry added they have increased their funding to the TDSB by $128 million despite fewer students in the system over the last five years.

In order to present a balance budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available in fewer sites.

The elimination of weekend Grade 6 Outdoor Education school trips would be accompanied with an increase in user fees for visits to the Outdoor Education Day Centres.

The report says adopting these measures, and several others, would result in $23.4 million in savings and leave the board with an almost $3-million surplus.

Chernos Lin said these are just suggestions at this point.

“There are no decisions being made tonight and trustees may come up with other ideas. These are just suggestions [from] staff … They’re also suggesting some challenging pieces in order for us to get to zero and that’s pretty hard to stomach when we know that there are other places where the government isn’t fully spending,” said Chernos Lin.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the public will have a chance to have their say about the proposed cuts at a meeting on March 26. The final operating budget will be discussed at a special board meeting on April 2.

With files from John Marchesan

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

1h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

4m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

27m ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

1h ago

Top Stories

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

1h ago

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

4m ago

Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor
Markham man charged with making antisemitic threats towards Toronto city councillor

A day after Toronto's police chief shared disturbing statistics about the surge of antisemitic hate crimes in the city, a man has been arrested for allegedly directing antisemitic threats towards a Toronto...

27m ago

$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker
$50K reward announced for information leading to arrest of convicted gun trafficker

Toronto police have announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a convicted gun smuggler who remains at large after he failed to show up for his sentencing hearing. Kamar...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto
A return to winter-like temperatures in Toronto

While the taste of early spring was pleasant, the City of Toronto is back to experiencing winter-like temperatures that are more common for the time of the year, with flurries and some light snow possible this week.

3h ago

2:20
Report warns independent cinema in crisis
Report warns independent cinema in crisis

More than half of independent cinemas in Canada lost money in their last fiscal year. David Zura finds out more and speaks with one operator who warns the landscape remains difficult post pandemic.

2:19
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe
Fire destroys Ward's Island Community Centre and Cafe

An early morning fire has destroyed a popular landmark on Ward's Island leaving local residents in disbelief. CityNews' Rob Leth reports. 
2:55
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade
Bundle up if you're going to the St. Paddy's Day parade

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with scattered rain and wet snow possible late in the day. Gusty west winds up to 40 km/h will keep temperatures in the low single digits.

2:11
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life
Cosplayers bring Toronto Comicon to life

It's a celebration of comic books, movies, science fiction, gaming and so much more this weekend at Toronto Comicon and cosplayers are stealing the show. CityNews' Rob Leth got into character(s) and files this report.

More Videos