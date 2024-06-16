St. Anne’s Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

St. Anne's Anglican Church, first service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church held it's first service on Sunday, June 16, 2024 since a devastating fire destroyed the building a week prior. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 16, 2024 12:50 pm.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 12:52 pm.

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne’s Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire.

The service was led by Father Don Beyers and St. Anne’s Choir led the signing of hymns. A folding table covered in a white tablecloth served as a makeshift altar.

Those attending were advised to bring a hat or parasol for sun protection and a folding chair if needed.

Emergency crews were called to the church, located on Gladstone Avenue near Dundas Street West, just before 8 a.m. on June 9.

In videos posted on social media, flames could be seen shooting out from the top of the church and CityNews received reports the smoke could be seen several blocks away.

Toronto firefighters can be seen responding to a blaze at St. Anne's Anglican Church.
Toronto firefighters can be seen responding to a blaze at St. Anne’s Anglican Church. HANDOUT / B Diaz

The church was built in 1907 and 1908 and was designated a national historic site in 1996. In 1980 it was designated under the Ontario Heritage Act by the City of Toronto.

“Built in the Byzantine style, St. Anne’s was designed by the noted Toronto architect Ford Howland to serve a large and vigorous parish,” the Ontario Heritage Trust noted.

“Renowned for its role in the development of Anglican congregations in western Toronto and for its social mission in the Parkdale district, St. Anne’s remains active in community life.”

At the time, Beyers said the loss of the church was devastating not only to the parish, but to the community at large.

Early paintings by three Group of Seven members and other prominent Canadian artists were installed along the interior in the 1920s. The murals decorated the chancel and the dome, which was destroyed in the blaze.

“This was the only church that featured artwork by members of the Group of Seven and I’m sorry to say that has been lost based on what I see,” he said.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. Toronto police said it is not being treated as suspicious at this time, although investigators are still trying to pinpoint the cause.

With files from Nick Westoll

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

12m ago

1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing
1 person seriously injured in Dundas Street stabbing

One person was injured after a stabbing in the Dundas Street West and Edna Avenue area on Sunday morning. Toronto police were called to the area shortly before 6 a.m. and found a male victim with a...

6h ago

2 men injured in Etobicoke shooting
2 men injured in Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police are investigating the circumstances around a shooting in Etobicoke on Saturday night. Police were called to the area of The Queensway and North Queen Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports...

5h ago

LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike
LCBO workers vote 97 per cent in favour of a strike

LCBO workers have voted 97 per cent in favour of going on strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents the workers, says more than 8,000 members took part in the vote but did...

16h ago

