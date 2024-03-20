GTA under winter weather travel advisory on first full day of spring

Toronto snow storm
A woman makes way through a winter storm in downtown Toronto on Feb. 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn.

By Patricia D'Cunhae

Posted March 20, 2024 10:47 am.

Last Updated March 20, 2024 10:52 am.

It may be the first full day of spring but wintry weather doesn’t seem to be letting go.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the GTA, including Toronto, calling for “brief, heavy snowfall” Wednesday afternoon as a sharp cold front moves through the area.

“A narrow band of heavy flurries combined with gusty northwest winds associated with the front will lead to a relatively short but sudden drop in visibility,” the national weather agency said in its advisory.

Around 2-4 centimetres of snow is expected by the time the system moves out of the region later in the afternoon or early evening.

Environment Canada says drivers may encounter “significant impacts” during the afternoon commute.

“Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow,” it states.

As the cold front moves in, CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says winds will kick up to 50 km/h with higher gusts in some areas. Although the daytime high is 1 C, it will feel more like -6 with the windchill.

Bitterly cold temperatures are expected overnight with the low falling to -7 C but feeling close to -16.

The windchill will be hanging on for Thursday and then get ready for potentially more snow on Friday. Taylor says the GTA could get around 5-10 centimetres, with snowfall starting around noon.

Blowing flurries kicked off Wednesday morning for several areas of the GTA, catching some drivers off-guard.

The wintry weather may have played a role in a pileup on a Highway 401 on-ramp in Etobicoke involving at least 17 vehicles.

Ahead of spring’s arrival Tuesday night, GTA residents were unpleasantly greeted with flurries and windy conditions that stuck around for much of the day.

The latest burst of winter comes as much of southern Ontario were treated to warmer-than-usual temperatures and even patio weather last week, with daytime highs surpassing 20 C in the city.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke
Dozens of vehicles involved in pileup on Hwy. 401 ramp in Etobicoke

The cleanup is underway after a pileup involving dozens of vehicles shut down a busy highway on-ramp in Etobicoke on Wednesday morning. The crash occurred on the westbound Eglinton Avenue West overpass...

32m ago

Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon
Elderly man, woman killed in head-on crash in Caledon

A man and woman are dead and another person has been rushed to hospital following a head-on crash in Caledon on Tuesday night. Emergency crews were notified of a collision involving two vehicles on...

1h ago

On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects
On Brian Mulroney's birthday, members of the public continue to pay their respects

People have another brief window to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in Ottawa before the public tributes move to Montreal. Members of the former prime minister's family were in a ballroom across...

20m ago

Crown addresses jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop
Crown addresses jury in trial of man accused of killing Toronto cop

Prosecutors are telling a Toronto jury a man chose to make a series of manoeuvres with his car while plainclothes police officers were close by, hitting one of them and crushing the officer's body under...

updated

1m ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.

11h ago

2:10
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget
TDSB holds Tuesday meeting to discuss balancing budget

To present a balanced budget, the TDSB has suggested cutting programs, including eliminating seniors’ daytime programs while making International Language-African Heritage Programs and Adult Day Schools available on fewer sites.

11h ago

2:53
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way
Wintry blast hits Toronto with more snow on the way

Persistent flurries hung around Toronto and will last until Wednesday when winds pick up, and temperatures dip, but it's Friday when residents might need to break out the shovels for more significant snowfall.

14h ago

2:25
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu
Devastated family seeks justice after intruders kill pet emu

A southern Ontario family is devastated after their pet emu was killed after two people broke onto their farm. Brandon Rowe explains the emu's special history, and looks at the animal cruelty investigation launched by police.

16h ago

2:33
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday
Three years of lane closures on Gardiner Expressway begin Monday

Work to rebuild the major artery from Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue starts next week and will continue until 2027. One or two lanes of traffic will be shut down at any given time. Mark McAllister reports.

16h ago

