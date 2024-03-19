Toronto’s spring kicks off with wintry blast, messy commutes

Toronto weather
A light dusting of snow is seen in Toronto on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. Photo: Andrew Osmond/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 19, 2024 5:14 pm.

Last Updated March 19, 2024 5:43 pm.

While Tuesday marks the first official day of spring, you wouldn’t guess it, as the forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours features persistent flurries and winds that will gradually become stronger by tomorrow evening.

Mother Nature has kept Toronto and GTA residents guessing this month after much of southern Ontario was treated to warmer-than-usual temperatures and even patio weather last week, with daytime highs surpassing 20 C in the city.

This week has been anything but pleasant. A cold streak has returned, paving the way for flurries that have stuck around for much of Tuesday. CityNews meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai says temperatures could drop even further by Wednesday evening, leading to more snow.

“Flurries will taper off, but they are back tomorrow,” Ramsahai said. “They will be on and off throughout the day. It looks like by the afternoon, snow squalls will develop in parts of cottage country and the traditional snow belts. Some of those might be driven in the GTA, so watch for slow afternoon travel in some spots.”

Temperatures will hover around -1 C overnight into Wednesday morning, with it feeling more like -6 C. There is a chance of blowing snow in Toronto by tomorrow evening, which could impact Wednesday’s commute.

There is still some uncertainty about how much snow could fall, though winds will be strong in Toronto, with gusts of 40 to 70-plus km/h becoming widespread by the afternoon.

Temperatures will then dip even more by Wednesday overnight into Thursday, with it coming in at -6 C and it feeling more like -14 C with the wind chill.

While there will be a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday, we’re looking ahead to another system that could bring 5 cm of snow to Toronto and the GTA by Friday.

Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures
Next phase of Gardiner construction to last until 2027. Here's when to expect the closures

The Gardiner Expressway is a slow drive at the best of times, but starting Monday the next phase of construction is expected to cause commuters traffic pain until 2027. Lane restrictions along the western...

3h ago

Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway
Dashcam footage shows suspected impaired driver travelling wrong way on Burlington Skyway

Ontario Provincial Police have released dashcam footage showing a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down the Burlington Skyway earlier this month. The driver was pulled over by police...

4h ago

Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO
Second suspect arrested in probe into fraudulent car sales through ServiceOntario, MTO

The sister of a man previously charged in a large-scale auto scam that allegedly involved selling stolen vehicles with fraudulent documents is now also facing charges. In a release Tuesday, Peel Regional...

1h ago

TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting
TDSB to discuss how to deal with projected deficit up to $34M in Tuesday meeting

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) will be discussing how to handle a projected deficit that could be as high as $34 million at a special board meeting Tuesday night. The report to the Finance,...

3h ago

