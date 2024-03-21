BMW driver clocked at more than 260 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver is facing charges after allegedly being clocked at more than two-and-a-half times the speed limit on a Toronto highway.

In a post on X, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a driver was clocked at 264 km/h on Highway 427 near Finch Avenue.

Police tell CityNews the white BMW was pulled over by officers around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Innisfil, has had his license suspended for 30 days and police say he will appear in court to face possible further punishment.

The BMW has been impounded for two weeks.

Anyone speeding 50 km/h over the speed limit constitutes stunt driving in Ontario. The charges comes with an automatic license suspension and vehicle impoundment.