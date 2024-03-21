10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

York Regional Police cruiser
York Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/YRP

By Michael Talbot

Posted March 21, 2024 11:11 am.

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges, York Regional Police announced on Thursday.

Five other suspects remain at large.

The probe, dubbed Project Dusk, netted its first arrests on December 20, 2023, when investigators spotted a vehicle occupied by three suspects believed to be involved in break-ins.

“The suspects were followed to Peel Region, where they committed a break and enter,” police said in a release. “Officers arrested two of the suspects, however, a third suspect fled on foot and is still outstanding.”

A few days later, on December 23, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto where jewelry and other personal property were recovered, police said.

Then on January 24, 2024, police say three men and a 17-year-old male were arrested in connection to three separate break-in robberies in Toronto and Richmond Hill.

Two more suspects connected to the probe were arrested on February 6, 2024, for their alleged participation in robberies at three different homes in Markham and Newmarket.

Of the five outstanding suspects (pictured below), police say they’ve been able to identify four of them.

The outstanding suspect is described as a white male, between five foot eleven and six foot tall with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing all black and a
baseball cap with a Canadian flag emblem.

Open Gallery 5 items

Police are now trying to reunite victims with their stolen items.

“Investigators have linked the recovered property to multiple break and enters and many items have already been returned to their proper owners,” a release states.

“Unfortunately, not all of the property has been claimed and officers are looking for the rightful owners in order to return their items.”

Police have set up a photo gallery of unclaimed items they’ve recovered. You can view it here.

“There will be a process to verify ownership before collecting any property,” police said.

A full list of all the accused, charges and wanted suspects can be found here.

