Where is spring? GTA braces for potential ‘widespread’ snow Friday

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted March 21, 2024 2:00 pm.

Last Updated March 21, 2024 2:08 pm.

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.

“10-15 centimetres of snow is expected – that is going to be more snow than we’ve seen in February and March combined,” CityNews weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says.

She says the snowfall will start around the lunch hour on Friday and will likely have a major impact on the drive home.

“This is not snowsquall activity we’re expecting tomorrow, it’s widespread-system snow, which means everyone is going to be impacted.”

Environment Canada has not issued an alert at this point.

The TTC is preparing for the potential snowstorm by having extra staff on hand, extra maintenance vehicles out spreading salt to ensure customers’ safety, and also monitoring 56 bus stops that are known to be in tricky spots in case they need to be temporarily taken out of service.

Andreacchi says the snow is expected to wrap up early Saturday morning.

Parts of the GTA like Newmarket, northern York Region and Barrie were under a snowsquall warning earlier on Thursday, creating tricky road conditions on parts of highways 404 and 400.

Thursday was the first full day of spring but winter made a comeback with bursts of snow and bitterly cold temperatures along with strong wind gusts. Temperatures dipped overnight making it feel more like -16.

The return of wintry weather comes on the heels of warmer-than-usual temperatures last week, with daytime highs surpassing 20 C in Toronto.

With files from Jaime Pulfer

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

3h ago

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

1h ago

Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction

Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Court records indicate the...

1h ago

Arrest made in violent Brampton home invasion, firearm seized
Arrest made in violent Brampton home invasion, firearm seized

Peel Regional Police have charged a man suspected of being one of four people involved in a violent armed home invasion in Brampton last November. Investigators say four suspects forced their way into...

1h ago

Top Stories

10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies
10 charged, 5 at large after probe into GTA break-and-enter robberies

A months-long investigation into residential break-and-enter robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area has resulted in 10 people with suspected ties to organized crime facing more than 100 charges,...

3h ago

Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead
Suspects sought after double shooting at Mississauga plaza leaves man dead

Police are searching for suspects following a fatal double shooting at a plaza in Mississauga that left one man dead. Emergency crews were called to an industrial plaza near Dixie Road and The Queensway...

1h ago

Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction
Charges stayed against second woman in Elnaz Hajtamiri abduction

Charges have been stayed against a second woman in the high-profile case of Elnaz Hajtamiri, the woman who Ontario police allege was abducted and killed by her ex-boyfriend. Court records indicate the...

1h ago

Arrest made in violent Brampton home invasion, firearm seized
Arrest made in violent Brampton home invasion, firearm seized

Peel Regional Police have charged a man suspected of being one of four people involved in a violent armed home invasion in Brampton last November. Investigators say four suspects forced their way into...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

4:38
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment
Medical resident fighting to get her residency back after reporting sexual harassment

Ana Safavi says she lost everything after she reported she had been sexually harassed by a supervising doctor. Now she is going before the Human Rights Commission hoping to get her residency back so she can finally practice medicine.

20h ago

2:32
In with new staff and out with an old thrill
In with new staff and out with an old thrill

The skyline in Vaughan has changed in a matter of days after Canada's Wonderland says goodbye to an old favourite. David Zura discovers what else is different this year.

19h ago

2:56
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision
Business Report: U.S. Federal makes interest rate decision

The U.S. Federal Reserve makes an interest rate decision that could have implications in Canada. Plus, why the maker of Ozempic is building a supercomputer, and how one restaurant stock is entering historic territory. Ari Rabinovitch reports.

20h ago

2:39
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout
Why a Mississauga mayoral candidate is getting a severance payout

A Mississauga councillor who recently left her seat to run for mayor will now be getting a taxpayer-funded cheque for thousands of dollars. Caryn Ceolin with why the long-time councillor can collect severance pay while campaigning for the top job.

20h ago

2:24
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record
Spring arrives after the warmest winter on record

Environment and Climate Change Canada is reporting the country's warmest winter on record, and it was certainly felt in Toronto. Michelle Mackey details the drivers behind the unusual warmth and the spring outlook.
More Videos