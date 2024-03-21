Where is spring? GTA braces for potential ‘widespread’ snow Friday

GTA residents said farewell winter, hello spring earlier this week but Mother Nature has other plans in mind, as the region braces for potentially up to 15 centimetres of snow on Friday.

“10-15 centimetres of snow is expected – that is going to be more snow than we’ve seen in February and March combined,” CityNews weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says.

She says the snowfall will start around the lunch hour on Friday and will likely have a major impact on the drive home.

“This is not snowsquall activity we’re expecting tomorrow, it’s widespread-system snow, which means everyone is going to be impacted.”

Environment Canada has not issued an alert at this point.

The TTC is preparing for the potential snowstorm by having extra staff on hand, extra maintenance vehicles out spreading salt to ensure customers’ safety, and also monitoring 56 bus stops that are known to be in tricky spots in case they need to be temporarily taken out of service.

Andreacchi says the snow is expected to wrap up early Saturday morning.

Parts of the GTA like Newmarket, northern York Region and Barrie were under a snowsquall warning earlier on Thursday, creating tricky road conditions on parts of highways 404 and 400.

Thursday was the first full day of spring but winter made a comeback with bursts of snow and bitterly cold temperatures along with strong wind gusts. Temperatures dipped overnight making it feel more like -16.

The return of wintry weather comes on the heels of warmer-than-usual temperatures last week, with daytime highs surpassing 20 C in Toronto.

With files from Jaime Pulfer