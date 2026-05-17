Toronto, GTHA experiencing first hot spell of the season

Paddle boarders are seen on Lake Ontario with the Toronto skyline in the background on a hot, warm day. FLICKR

By The Canadian Press

Posted May 17, 2026 12:42 pm.

Last Updated May 17, 2026 1:54 pm.

Toronto and southern Ontario are in for an early taste of summer for the next few days. 

Environment and Climate Change Canada says the first hot spell of the season is expected to blanket the region with humidity and temperatures about 10 degrees above normal.

From Windsor through the Kitchener-Waterloo region and up to Toronto, the weather agency is forecasting temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s from Monday to Wednesday, with a chance of showers.

Factoring in humidity, Environment Canada meteorologist Kristina Kretchman says temperatures could feel like 35 C in the Hamilton and Toronto areas for the tail end of the long weekend. 

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Kretchman says the sudden shift to hot weather may feel “dramatic” because of recent below-normal temperatures, but a hot spell at this time of year isn’t particularly unusual. 

The meteorologist says a warm air mass from the U.S. is moving up into Ontario, bringing extra heat and moisture.

Temperatures are expected to cool down later in the week as a cold front sweeps through southern Ontario, dropping temperatures 10 degrees below seasonal towards the end of the week.

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