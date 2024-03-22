The past, present and perilous future of bagged milk in Canada

It’s a Canadian institution. Or at least, a piece of Canadian culture. OK, fine, it’s an interesting quirk that visitors to Eastern and Atlantic Canada are often flummoxed by, but residents have lived with all their lives. Until, perhaps, one day soon when bags of milk may vanish from grocery stores.

Andy Takagi wrote about the iconic milk delivery system for The Toronto Star. “There’s been this general decline in per-capita consumption of milk in Canada,” says Takagi, “there’s this worry that we’re turning away from dairy and that could mean the end of bagged milk.”

So why do we drink milk out of bags? And for how much longer?

