The past, present and perilous future of bagged milk in Canada

By Analysis by the Big Story Podcast

Posted March 22, 2024 8:19 am.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 8:36 am.

It’s a Canadian institution. Or at least, a piece of Canadian culture. OK, fine, it’s an interesting quirk that visitors to Eastern and Atlantic Canada are often flummoxed by, but residents have lived with all their lives. Until, perhaps, one day soon when bags of milk may vanish from grocery stores.

Andy Takagi wrote about the iconic milk delivery system for The Toronto Star. “There’s been this general decline in per-capita consumption of milk in Canada,” says Takagi, “there’s this worry that we’re turning away from dairy and that could mean the end of bagged milk.”

So why do we drink milk out of bags? And for how much longer?

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

updated

50m ago

Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent
Toronto pilot allowing alcohol drinking in some parks could become permanent

Toronto’s pilot project that allowed residents to drink alcohol in certain parks is moving to potentially become permanent, according to a report from the city. On March 15, city council recommended...

13m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets
Weekend need-to-know: Lakeshore West GO train closure, Canadian film festival and spring markets

There will be lots of events to welcome spring this weekend, despite some chilly weather and the potential for the biggest snowfall of the season on Friday. Keep in mind, there will be a closure on the...

1h ago

Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway
Mississauga man speaking out after having his car stolen 4 times from his driveway

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times from his driveway. “It’s been going on too long. These carjackings and guns to peoples head, that’s ridiculous," said...

14h ago

