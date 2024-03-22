Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

Kamala Harris marks first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, riling some in the US territory

A demonstrator standing on a U.S. flag holds a ceasefire sign related to the Israel-Hamas war during a protest against the visit of Vice President Kamala Harris to Puerto Rico, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 22, 2024 1:52 pm.

Last Updated March 22, 2024 1:56 pm.

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Puerto Rico on Friday as part of a whirlwind trip to tout the federal aid the U.S. territory has received following deadly hurricanes and attend a Democratic fundraiser.

Her visit comes days after U.S. President Joe Biden launched a campaign targeting Latino voters ahead of the November general elections. While those in Puerto Rico cannot vote in U.S. presidential elections despite being U.S. citizens, more than 5 million Puerto Ricans live in the U.S. mainland.

Accompanying Harris for the roughly five-hour visit to the island was U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and Department of Housing and Urban Development Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman. Welcoming them was Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, a Democrat whose New Progressive Party has long pushed for statehood.

Hours before Harris’ arrival, a couple dozen protesters gathered in Puerto Rico’s capital to decry the island’s territorial status and demand a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

“We find her presence disrespectful,” said Joselyn Velázquez, protest spokeswoman, as a group around her waved Palestinian flags.

Nearby, one demonstrator stood on a U.S. flag while others gathered additional U.S. flags and set them on fire.

“She is not welcome here,” said one protester.

Harris was scheduled to visit a home in the northern municipality of Canovanas, located near the capital, as well as visit a community center in San Juan. She also is slated to address a campaign reception before flying back to the U.S. mainland Friday evening.

It is Harris’ first visit to Puerto Rico as vice president, having visited as a U.S. senator in 2017 after devastating hurricanes Irma and Maria pummeled the island.

The Associated Press





Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

1m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

9m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

breaking

1m ago

Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm
Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning. Here is the timeline for Friday's storm

GTA residents said farewell winter and hello spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature has other plans in mind as the region braces for a winter storm that is expected to make for a dicey afternoon and...

9m ago

Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs
Council approves changes for how city deals with dangerous dogs

City council has unanimously approved recommendations for how the city deals with dangerous dogs. In a 21-0 vote on Thursday, the city agreed to create and maintain a dangerous dog registry that includes...

3h ago

Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA
Brampton man gets 3-year sentence for claiming over $34M in fake charitable donations: CRA

A tax preparer from Brampton was sentenced to three years in prison late last month after being convicted in a tax scam that saw him claim more than $34 million in fake charitable donations, the Canada...

1h ago

2:20
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather
Toronto and the GTA brace for a blast of winter weather

Friday's commute could get messy with a significant amount of snowfall expected for the GTA. City's Jazan Grewal with more on how the city is preparing for the storm.

15h ago

2:13
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect
Late-March winter storm on the way for Toronto. Here's what to expect

Just when Mother Nature had everyone fooled with balmy, double-digit temperatures earlier this month, another significant winter storm is coming. Special weather statements are in effect, with Toronto and the GTA expecting anywhere from 10 to 15 cm.

19h ago

2:17
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times
Mississauga man has vehicle stolen four times

A Mississauga man is speaking out after having his vehicle stolen four times. Brandon Rowe speaks with the man to find out what happened and what he wants to see from the government.

20h ago

2:48
Business Report: Reddit goes public
Business Report: Reddit goes public

You can now own a piece of Reddit. Plus, North American markets hit record highs and Apple is hit with a landmark antitrust lawsuit. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

21h ago

2:37
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops
Friday snowstorm could close some TTC bus stops

Up to 10 centimetres of snow could fall in parts of Toronto on Friday. Melissa Duggan speaks with a TTC spokesperson to find out how the transit agency is preparing for the potential storm, which could include the temporary closure of some bus stops.
