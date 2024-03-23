Extreme Weather Centre: Toronto, most of GTA under snowfall warning

As speculation about the next Bond grows, here’s how some actors have responded to casting rumors

This combination of photos shows actor Daniel Craig as James Bond in a scene from "No Time To Die," left, and actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the Giorgio Armani women's Fall-Winter 2024-25 collection in Milan, Italy, on Feb. 25, 2024. (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures via AP, left, and AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 23, 2024 12:26 am.

Last Updated March 23, 2024 12:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the latest actor reportedly offered a license to kill and succeed Daniel Craig as the new James Bond.

The “Kick-Ass” star is no stranger to action movies and at 33 is a good age to join the franchise, as producers likely want a 10 year commitment to the role.

Since Craig announced that he was hanging up his tuxedo after five outings as 007 — the last being “No Time to Die” in 2021 — there has been frenzied speculation over which actor will take the coveted role.

Bond producers have not commented on the Taylor-Johnson rumors.

Speculating about the next Bond is a frequent subject (sometimes even before the job is available), leading British actors to adopt various strategies and responses when the topic comes up.

One of the foremost names in the frame over the past few years has been Idris Elba, though producer Barbara Broccoli said in 2022 that the “Luther” star had ruled himself out.

“He apparently has said he’s out,” she told The Associated Press. “We love Idris and he’s been a wonderful friend and we love him as an actor. But I think he feels like a, you know, 10- or 12-year commitment or 15-year commitment might be a bit too much for him.”

“You know, it’s a rumor that’s stuck with me,” Elba said in 2023. “I think I’m the most famous ‘Bond’ actor that never actually played the part. So, what can I say? I’ll take that.”

Elba has high profile fans including Matt Damon. “I think he’s brilliant. I’ll watch him in anything and he makes everything he’s in better and he would make that franchise better.”

“Inception” and “Dunkirk” star Tom Hardy was touted as the next Bond back in 2015, though he claimed to have “heard nothing” about press speculation.

“I think answering something like that means immediately you’re out of the running. So there goes my spot,” he joked.

Luke Evans, who has starred in a wide variety of movies and TV series from “The Hobbit” to “Beauty and the Beast” to “Nine Perfect Strangers,” felt his dream of playing Bond has slipped away.

“By the time they cast it again, I’ll be too old,” the 44-year-old actor told The Associated Press in 2022.

Richard Madden brushed off rumors about his involvement in Bond at a press conference for “Rocket Man” in Cannes back in 2019.

“It’s very flattering to be involved in that conversation at all. But it’s all just talk and I’m sure next week you’ll be someone different,” he laughed.

Other names connected with the role in recent years include Regé-Jean Page, who shot to fame in “Bridgerton” as the Duke of Hastings, Theo James, who earned an Emmy nomination for his role in “The White Lotus,” and Henry Golding, star of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

Every time Golding has appeared on a red carpet wearing a tuxedo, rumors swirl about him being the next 007, but he remains tight-lipped.

“It’s a cultural icon. That’s all I can say,” he smiled.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm
Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm

GTA residents said farewell to winter and hello to spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as upwards of 20 cm of snow fell in Toronto from Friday into Saturday morning. A...

1h ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

7h ago

Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison
Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison

A 62-year-old Moosonee, Ont. man who killed two Toronto women four decades ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years. Joseph George Sutherland pleaded guilty in...

6h ago

Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

MOSCOW (AP) — Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen...

4h ago

Top Stories

Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm
Toronto, GTA blanketed by significant spring snowstorm

GTA residents said farewell to winter and hello to spring earlier this week, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind as upwards of 20 cm of snow fell in Toronto from Friday into Saturday morning. A...

1h ago

Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed Friday she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

7h ago

Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison
Man convicted of murdering 2 Toronto women in 80s sentenced to life in prison

A 62-year-old Moosonee, Ont. man who killed two Toronto women four decades ago has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 21 years. Joseph George Sutherland pleaded guilty in...

6h ago

Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility
Russia says 60 dead, 145 injured in concert hall raid; Islamic State group claims responsibility

MOSCOW (AP) — Assailants burst into a large concert hall in Moscow on Friday and sprayed the crowd with gunfire, killing over 60 people, injuring more than 100 and setting fire to the venue in a brazen...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend
Winter storm to end Friday night as sunshine returns to Toronto this weekend

In what is shaping up to be the most significant 24-hour snowfall event of the year, Friday's winter storm is expected to taper off later, paving the way for more sunshine and warmer temperatures this weekend. Here's a look at your extended forecast.

6h ago

4:01
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA
Blast of winter hits Toronto, GTA

Spring kicked off with a winter bang with Toronto under a massive snowfall warning. Shauna Hunt explains what the city has in store to manage the blast of snow.

7h ago

3:06
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?
How will Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis impact the Royal Family?

The Princess of Wales has revealed she is undergoing cancer treatment. Royal commentator Alison Eastwood with how the royals are dealing with the diagnosis, which comes as King Charles fights his own battle with cancer.

8h ago

1:35
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer
Princess Kate diagnosed with cancer

After weeks of speculation about her whereabouts and health, the Princess of Wales revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

9h ago

3:10
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast
Snowfall warnings issued as Toronto copes with wintry blast

Snowfall warnings have been issued for much of the GTA. Shauna reports on the city's plan to keep roads, and sidewalks clear.

12h ago

More Videos