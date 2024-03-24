8-year-old from Bowmanville eats, sleeps and breathes hockey

Carter Emmanuel - Hockey Player
Under-9 Orono Leafs star Carter Emmanuel

By Alex Seixeiro

Posted March 24, 2024 2:50 pm.

Last Updated March 24, 2024 2:59 pm.

Carter Emmanuel enjoys playing a number of sports but there’s no doubt that hockey is his favourite.

Carter is the leading goal scorer for the Under-9 Orono Leafs and he has aspirations of being in the NHL one day.

Carter Emmanuel – Hockey Player

