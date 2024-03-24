A motor vehicle collision near Edmonton, four people seriously injured

The Parkland RCMP is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon in Spruce Grove, a community 11-kilometres west of Edmonton.

Police say preliminary findings suggest a Stony Plain Community Peace officer attempted a traffic stop with a red sedan that was speeding.

The vehicle turned westbound onto Highway 16a, running multiple lights before colliding with a minivan.

Both the driver and passenger of the minivan were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.

The Canadian Press