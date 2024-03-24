A motor vehicle collision near Edmonton, four people seriously injured
Posted March 24, 2024 2:22 am.
Last Updated March 24, 2024 2:26 am.
The Parkland RCMP is investigating a serious motor vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon in Spruce Grove, a community 11-kilometres west of Edmonton.
Police say preliminary findings suggest a Stony Plain Community Peace officer attempted a traffic stop with a red sedan that was speeding.
The vehicle turned westbound onto Highway 16a, running multiple lights before colliding with a minivan.
Both the driver and passenger of the minivan were taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
Officers say the driver and passenger of the sedan were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.
The Canadian Press