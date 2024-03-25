Body found in Lake Ontario near shoreline in Mississauga

Peel police say a resident in a home that backs onto Lake Ontario in Mississauga spotted a body in the water on Monday.

Officers were called to the Richey Crescent and Beechwood Avenue area just before noon and confirm they pulled a body from the water.

Investigators don’t believe the body was in the water longer than 24 to 48 hours.

It’s not yet clear how the person ended up in the water or if foul play is suspected.

Police have not revealed a gender or age of the deceased person.

More to come