Canada welcomes Gaza ceasefire vote at United Nations Security Council: Joly

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada welcomes the United Nations Security Council’s call for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas during Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Joly says Canada has been asking for a sustainable ceasefire since December.

The United States abstained from the vote on the resolution, which drew immediate protest from the Israeli prime minister.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation and accused the U.S. of “retreating” from what he calls a “principled position.”

The resolution passed 14-0 after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power.

The resolution demands the release of hostages, but does not make it a condition for the ceasefire for the month of Ramadan, which ends in April.

