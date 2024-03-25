Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

As questions surrounding the Eglinton Crosstown LRT project continue, construction crews have returned to part of the corridor in Scarborough to replace several segments of newer sidewalks after deficiencies were found. Nick Westoll reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted March 25, 2024 3:48 pm.

Last Updated March 25, 2024 3:56 pm.

As Ontario government officials marked another incremental step in building the westerly extension of the Eglinton Crosstown, commuters in Toronto still haven’t been provided an estimated timeframe for the opening of the main portion of the LRT line.

Officials gathered on Monday to announce the opening of an early stage of procurement (a request for qualifications) for one of four contracts related to the 9.2-kilometre extension of the existing Eglinton Crosstown LRT line to Renforth Drive from Mount Dennis station. The contract focuses on building seven stations and the connecting tracks leading to Mount Dennis station. Tunnelling began in 2022 and five kilometres have been finished already.

During a question-and-answer period at the end of the announcement, reporters pushed again for clarity on the main Eglinton Crosstown project as it goes into its 13th calendar year of construction and commissioning.

Phil Verster, the president and CEO of Metrolinx — the provincial transportation agency overseeing the private-sector consortium building the main LRT segment, said there are two major hurdles facing the 19-kilometre, 25-station line.

He said the most problematic issue currently facing the Eglinton Crosstown project is “defects” in the software that controls train movements and signals, describing the system as the “nerve centre” for the line.

Related:

Verster said the issue lies with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the consortium building the line, and Alstom, the manufacturer of the LRT trains.

“They’re making good progress with it, but it’s not as fast as we would like it to be,” he said.

Verster said the software released just days earlier will fix “some of the defects” but the next software update isn’t scheduled to be released until June.

“Once that system is stabilized, we’ve got 20 TTC trainers that will be trained and after that there are 90 operators for TTC that will follow in three groups to be trained as well,” he said.

Once the operators are all trained and ready to go, Verster said there will be a “revenue service demonstration” where trains are scheduled to function as planned but without customers. Officials said the trains need to operate as designed for a month without any major issues. A further familiarization period is scheduled to follow that.

The second major issue involves the issuance of construction certificates — the official documents that declare the system was designed, built, delivered and tested to specifications.

Related:

“We’ve got one of the 46 construction certificates at this stage. Clearly, there [are] a lot of others in flight but this must be completed on time,” Verster said.

He added 36 of the 41 areas where customers and workers are present have received occupancy certificates. Verster also said more than 50 per cent of the system integration testing has now been completed, up from 15 per cent when he last addressed the media in-depth back in early December.

While Verster said all major construction has been completed, work is underway to address deficiencies. He cited examples of replacing tiles and address water leakage, adding Eglinton station is the biggest asset in need of work.

In February, CityNews reported how crews were digging up newer segments of sidewalks on the eastern part of the alignment within a few years of being completely rebuilt.

As for the opening date, the current, projected timeframe is still unclear. Verster repeated a refrain from past question-and-answer opportunities.

“The schedule is moving forward relentlessly and once we are within three months of an opening day, we’ll declare that,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

3h ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

4h ago

Body found in Lake Ontario near shoreline in Mississauga
Body found in Lake Ontario near shoreline in Mississauga

Peel police say a resident in a home that backs onto Lake Ontario in Mississauga spotted a body in the water on Monday. Officers were called to the Richey Crescent and Beechwood Avenue area just before...

31m ago

Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly

OTTAWA — Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic Monday and more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days, Foreign Affairs Minister...

8m ago

Top Stories

Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes
Charges against 3 OPP officers dropped in fatal shooting of 1-year-old boy in Kawartha Lakes

All charges against three Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers accused in the fatal shooting of an 18-month-old boy during an abduction investigation in Kawartha Lakes in Nov. 2020 have been dropped,...

3h ago

Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park
Woman arrested in dog attack that injured child at Toronto park

Toronto police say a woman has been arrested and faces several charges after her dog attacked and seriously injured a child at a park over the weekend. On Saturday at approximately 10:15 a.m., police...

4h ago

Body found in Lake Ontario near shoreline in Mississauga
Body found in Lake Ontario near shoreline in Mississauga

Peel police say a resident in a home that backs onto Lake Ontario in Mississauga spotted a body in the water on Monday. Officers were called to the Richey Crescent and Beechwood Avenue area just before...

31m ago

Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly
Canada evacuating vulnerable Canadian citizens out of Haiti: Joly

OTTAWA — Canada airlifted 18 vulnerable Canadians out of Haiti by helicopter to the Dominican Republic Monday and more will be offered the chance to evacuate in the coming days, Foreign Affairs Minister...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

9h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.

21h ago

2:50
Good start to big sporting weekend
Good start to big sporting weekend

The first of a few large sports events in the city have gotten underway as Metrolinx cancels trains along the Lakeshore West corridor. David Zura explains.

2:40
Returning to seasonal next week
Returning to seasonal next week

After snow hit the GTA on Friday, temperature will return back to seasonal in the coming week with some sun in the forecast.
2:35
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year
Toronto digs out after the biggest snowfall of the year

It was misery for drivers and joy for outdoor enthusiasts, as Toronto received its biggest one day snowfall of the season. Michelle Mackey reports.

More Videos