Over 400 AGO workers to strike on Tuesday

Art Gallery of Ontario
The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) in Toronto. Over 400 workers are planning to walk off the job on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. Photo: Flickr. Copyright © 2011 Mark Kari

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 26, 2024 5:11 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 5:22 am.

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work.

More than 400 AGO workers are now off the job, including curators, designers, technicians, and front desk staff. The union president says, in part, “If we claim the arts matter, we must value the workers that make that possible.”

“Workers at the AGO voted to REJECT the employer’s last offer,” wrote the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) on X, formerly known as Twitter. “[The] strike begins at 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, March 26.”

The labour dispute comes amid challenging financial times for the AGO, one of North America’s most prominent art museums. The AGO has not seen its attendance return to pre-pandemic levels and is currently dealing with a deficit believed to be around $1 million.

The striking workers will gather outside the AGO at 317 Dundas Street West at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

In November 2023, the federal government awarded the AGO with a $25 million investment for The Dani Reiss Modern and Contemporary Gallery, expected to “showcase great art while being energy efficient and operate without burning fossil fuel.”

The AGO said the expansion would increase the gallery’s total space available to display art by 30 per cent.

