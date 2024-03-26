Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses after ship struck it, sending vehicles into water

FILE - The vessel Zhen Hua 13, carrying four giant shipping cranes for delivery and installation at the Port of Baltimore, passes under the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Wednesday, June 20, 2012. A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a large boat collided with it early Tuesday, March 26, 2024 in the morning, and multiple vehicles fell into the water. Authorities were trying to rescue at least seven people. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 3:11 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 4:26 am.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A portion of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after a large boat collided with it early Tuesday morning, and multiple vehicles fell into the water. Authorities were trying to rescue at least seven people.

A large vessel crashed into the bridge, catching on fire before sinking and causing multiple vehicles to fall into the Patapsco River, according to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” the Maryland Transportation Authority posted on X.

Mayor Brandon M. Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. posted that emergency personnel were responding and rescue efforts were underway.

Emergency responders were searching for at least seven people believed to be in the water, Kevin Cartwright, director of communications for the Baltimore Fire Department, told The Associated Press around 3 a.m.

He said agencies received 911 calls around 1:30 a.m. reporting a vessel traveling outbound from Baltimore that had struck a column on the bridge, causing it to collapse. Multiple vehicles were on the bridge at the time, including one the size of a tractor-trailer.

“Our focus right now is trying to rescue and recover these people,” Cartwright said. He said it’s too early to know how many people were affected but called the collapse a “developing mass casualty event.”

Cartwright said it appears there are “some cargo or retainers hanging from the bridge,” creating unsafe and unstable conditions, and that emergency responders are operating cautiously as a result.

“This is a dire emergency,” he said.

The Francis Scott Key Bridge opened in 1977.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, the league confirmed Monday after a report by ESPN's Adrian...

5h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

11h ago

2 people found dead in St. Catharines home
2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday. Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the...

7h ago

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan
RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan. Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina....

5h ago

Top Stories

NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities
NBA investigating Toronto Raptors' Jontay Porter for prop betting irregularities

Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter is the subject of an investigation by the NBA looking into irregularities on prop betting involving him, the league confirmed Monday after a report by ESPN's Adrian...

5h ago

Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update
Still no Eglinton Crosstown opening date as officials provide small west extension update

The president and CEO of Metrolinx said the Eglinton Crosstown LRT line project is still facing two major hurdles.

11h ago

2 people found dead in St. Catharines home
2 people found dead in St. Catharines home

Two people were found dead inside a St. Catharines home on Monday. Niagara police were called to a home on Elma Street, near Scott and Dorothy Streets just after 12 p.m. When officers arrived on the...

7h ago

RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan
RCMP find four dead during wellness check at home in rural Saskatchewan

RCMP say they are investigating the deaths of four people at a rural home in southern Saskatchewan. Officers were conducting a wellness check Sunday night at the house near Neudorf, east of Regina....

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:40
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead
Rain and wind Tuesday as cooler mornings ahead

The rain and wind expected Tuesday will make way for some sun the rest of the week although the mornings will be chilly. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

9h ago

1:36
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack
'So I'm not getting my dogs back?' asks woman charged in relation to dog attack

38-year-old Patrycja Siarek of Toronto was arrested following a dog attack that police say left a child with life-altering injuries. Michelle Mackey reports from court.

9h ago

1:20
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains
Significant Eglinton Crosstown LRT hurdle remains

Major construction is complete on the Eglinton Crosstown, but another significant hurdle remains before the line can be opened.

13h ago

2:52
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto
Child seriously injured in weekend dog attack in Toronto

Police are on the hunt for a suspect following a dog attack Saturday that left a boy with life-altering injuries. It comes days after the city approved new rules surrounding dangerous dog orders. Michelle Mackey reports.

21h ago

2:36
Seasonal temperatures returning this week
Seasonal temperatures returning this week

Cold and snowy weather will remain in the past as seasonal temperatures including seeing double digits will return to the GTA this week.
More Videos