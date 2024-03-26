King Charles III and Queen Camilla to attend Easter Sunday service in Windsor

King Charles and Camilla
Officials said Tuesday Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday service at St. George's Chapel. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By The Associated Press

Posted March 26, 2024 8:23 am.

Last Updated March 26, 2024 8:40 am.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend an Easter service at the chapel at Windsor Castle on Sunday, Buckingham Palace officials said.

The appearance will be the first major event for Charles, 75, since he was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Officials said Tuesday Charles and Camilla will be accompanied by other members of the royal family at the Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel.

The king is undergoing regular treatments and has suspended almost all his public engagements since his cancer diagnosis. Officials didn’t disclose what form of cancer Charles has but said it’s not related to his recent treatment for a benign prostate condition.

Officials have said the monarch is continuing with state business, including his regular weekly meetings with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and won’t be handing over his constitutional role as head of state.

It is not immediately known which other members of the royal family will attend Sunday’s service, but Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, who announced last week that she is also undergoing cancer treatment, are not expected to attend.

Top Stories

Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point
Ontario budget 2024: Government tabling financial plan as term approaches halfway point

As the Ford government inches closer to the halfway point of its second term and with affordability and housing front of mind for many, the Ontario budget is set to be tabled at Queen's Park on Tuesday...

4h ago

'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday
'Hit right in the paycheck': Over 400 AGO workers head for strike Tuesday

Hundreds of unionized staff at the Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) have voted to strike as they fight for better pay and less reliance on contract work. Over 400 AGO workers, including curators, designers,...

57m ago

Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water
Cargo ship hits Baltimore's Key Bridge, bringing it down. Rescuers are looking for people in water

BALTIMORE (AP) — A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap in a few places and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the chilly waters,...

19m ago

2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre
2 suspects sought, one armed with knife, after substance sprayed in Oshawa movie theatre

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly sprayed what's believed to be pepper spray during a movie at a Cineplex in Oshawa. Durham Regional Police officers were called to the movie theatre...

11m ago

